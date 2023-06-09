Honda Dio H-Smart launched in India: Priced at Rs 77,712

The new Honda Dio H-Smart has been launched in India at Rs 77,712, ex-showroom Delhi. This moto-scooter now gets some hi-tech features, including the company’s H-Smart key.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has introduced a new top-spec variant of its Dio moto-scooter. The Honda Dio H-Smart has been launched in India at Rs 77,712, ex-showroom. It is the company’s third scooter after the Activa and the Activa 125 to get a smart key. The variant-wise prices of the Honda Dio are mentioned in the table below.

2023 Honda Dio: Variant-wise prices

Honda Dio variant Price (ex-showroom) Dio Standard OBD2 Rs 70,211 Dio Deluxe OBD2 Rs 74,212 Dio H-Smart OBD2 Rs 77,712

The Honda Dio is offered in three variants: Standard, Deluxe and H-Smart. Its prices range from Rs 70,211 to Rs 77,412, ex-showroom Delhi. Bookings for the new range-topping H-Smart variant of the Dio are now open and deliveries are likely to begin soon. The Honda Dio takes on the likes of the Honda Activa, TVS Scooty Zest, Hero Xoom, etc.

2023 Honda Dio: What’s new?

While Honda hasn’t revealed the exact details about the Dio H-Smart, it is likely to get the same set of features as the Activa. It will get a smart key system that incorporates Smart Find, Smart Unlock, Smart Start and Smart Safe features along with an engine immobilizer that prevents a non-registered key from starting it. The Dio H-Smart might get an updated instrument cluster too.

2023 Honda Dio: Engine and gearbox

Powering the 2023 Honda Dio is a 109.51cc single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 7.73 bhp and 8.9 Nm of torque. The engine comes mated to a CVT and it is now OBD2-compliant.

