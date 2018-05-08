Honda Dio Deluxe launched at a price of Rs 53,292: Details on the most feature-rich Dio ever

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched a new variant of its sporty automatic scooter Dio. The new trim is christened Honda Dio Deluxe and it can be yours at a price of Rs 53,292 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Honda Dio Deluxe is positioned at the top of the Dio line up and it demands Rs 3,000 more than the price of the base model. One of the most prominent changes on the Honda Dio Deluxe is the new LED headlight that has made its presence felt in the automatic scooter for the first time. Another big update is the inclusion of a fully digital instrument cluster, a feature that is gradually finding its place in scooters these days. With the new Honda Dio Deluxe, one can also opt for an optional mobile charging port that is placed under the seat. The said feature is also the first time on the Honda Dio. The new variant also gets golden rims and the feature is offered for the first time on any Honda scooter.

Powering the Honda Dio Deluxe is the same 109cc engine that runs the popular Activa 5G. The refined motor is good for producing 7.8 hp of power along with a peak torque of 8.9 Nm. Braking to the Honda Dio Deluxe is done with the help of 130mm drum brakes that have been fitted at both ends. These further come linked to the company's patented CBS (Combi Braking System) for added safety. The mechanism applies both brakes automatically when the rider presses the rear brake lever. This minimises chances of skidding and delivers a more effective braking.

The new Honda Dio Deluxe is being offered in four colour options that go by the names Dazzle Yellow Metallic, Matte Marshal Green Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black and Matte AxisGrey Metallic. The scooter challenges the likes of Yamaha Ray ZR, and Hero Maestro Edge.