Honda Dio crosses 30 lakh sales milestone: Fourth top selling scooter in India

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) said Monday that its 110cc scooter Dio has crossed 30 lakh sales milestone. The manufacturer launched the scooter in 2002. While it took 14 years to achieve the first 15 lakh sales, the latest 15 lakh sales were achieved in the last three years which Honda says is about five times faster to its initial years. Honda’s Dio retains the position of the fourth largest selling scooter in India.

"With its 17 years of legacy, Dio remains fresh as ever while celebrating the spirit of youthfulness. Convenient features and stylish looks make it a perfect partner for youngsters of today, not just in India but in international markets as well," HMSI senior vice-president, sales and marketing, Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.

With LED headlamp plus LED position lamp and a fully digital instrument cluster, Honda Dio is available in nine colours under two variants - Standard & Deluxe. The standard trim is offered in Vibrant Orange / Sports Yellow / Sports Red / Candy Jazzy Blue / Matte Axis Grey Metallic.

The deluxe variant is available in Dazzle Yellow Metallic / Matte Marshal Green Metallic / Pearl Igneous Black / Matte Axis Grey Metallic. Honda Dio retails at a starting price of Rs 52,938 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Two-wheeler sales in March 2019: TVS races ahead of Honda to the second spot

Honda launched the Deluxe variant of the Dio in May 2018 at about Rs 3000 more than the base model. One of the most prominent changes on the Honda Dio Deluxe was the new LED headlight and the inclusion of a fully digital instrument cluster. With the new variant, Honda also made available an optional mobile phone charger in the under seat storage. The Dio is powered by the same engine that comes with Honda Activa 5G, which is a 109cc engine that makes 7.8 hp of power along with a peak torque of 8.9 Nm.