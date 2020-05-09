Honda Dio BS6 price increased: Costlier by this much

The Honda Dio has got a minor price for both its variants.

By:Published: May 9, 2020 12:27:00 PM

Honda’s second best selling scooter in India, the Dio, received a comprehensive makeover this year. It is a new generation model that is also compliant with BS6 emission norms. Honda had two variants on offer and prices started at Rs 59,990. Now that production look likely to restart after COVID-19, Honda has slightly raised the prices. The Honda Dio BS6 price now starts from Rs 60,542, ex-showroom. The price is Rs 552 more than before. Both the variants receive this hike with the Deluxe version costing Rs 63,892.

Coming back to the changes, there are none than what was given earlier this year. These changes itself were a big upgrade. This includes LED headlights, all-digital meters, LED DRL, external fuel filler, starter-integrated engine kill-switch and an external fuel filler. The 110cc engine too is new and is fuel-injected. It makes 7.79hp of power and 9Nm torque. Honda claims a higher fuel efficiency than before – 16 per cent to be exact. Expect around 55kmpl in everyday riding conditions. What’s more, the engine no longer makes a mesh noise while starting. Honda calls it as a silent start and its available with almost all their scooters and bikes now. The instrument console too has an eco-step indicator that lets you know if you’re riding efficiently or not.

Honda offers the Dio with telescopic forks in the front. The scooter is the sportier version of the Activa and is mostly preferred by the youth. One can also see many Dios in places like Arunachal Pradesh and Goa. With this new update, Honda will find many new takers, especially given the striking looks. There are dum brakes at both ends though we feel a front disc will have added to the allure. Moreover, it is safer too. Honda though gives CBS which activates the front drum when the rear brake is brought into play.

 

 

