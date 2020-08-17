Honda Dio BS6 gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

The latest price revision has nothing to do with any changes to the scooter. That said, the new 2020 Honda Dio BS6 continues to get power from a 110cc engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 7.9hp and 8.9Nm.

Honda Dio BS6 has received a price hike very recently. The company has increased the prices of the 110cc automatic scooter by Rs 955. The said price revision is applicable to both variants of the scooter. After the price hike, the 2020 Honda Dio BS6 is now available at the dealerships for a price of Rs 61,497 for the standard variant and Rs 64,847 for the DLX trim (both prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi). This is not the first time that the company has increased the prices of the BS6 model as previously, in May, the price of the 2020 model was hiked as well. The latest price revision has nothing to do with any changes to the scooter. That said, the new 2020 Honda Dio BS6 continues to get power from a 110cc engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 7.9 hp and 8.9 Nm.

In terms of features, the 2020 Honda Dio BS6 gets bits like a full-LED headlamp along with an ACG silent starter, external fuel fill, dual-function switch, and also side stand engine cut off. The instrument cluster on the new 2020 Honda Dio BS6 is a digital-analog unit that shows all the necessary information. The price hike of Rs 955 is not very significant and hence, should not change the buying decision of the prospective buyers.

Honda Dio has been one of the sportiest looking automatic scooters in India and has been quite a hit among the youngsters. The scooter was the first in India to boast of a headlamp fitted at the front apron and this unique approach made the scooter the talking point of the town almost two decades back when it was first launched in the Indian market. Stay tuned with us for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto reviews, news and industry insights.

