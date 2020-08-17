Honda Dio BS6 gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

The latest price revision has nothing to do with any changes to the scooter. That said, the new 2020 Honda Dio BS6 continues to get power from a 110cc engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 7.9hp and 8.9Nm.

By:Updated: Aug 17, 2020 8:08 PM

Honda Dio BS6 has received a price hike very recently. The company has increased the prices of the 110cc automatic scooter by Rs 955. The said price revision is applicable to both variants of the scooter. After the price hike, the 2020 Honda Dio BS6 is now available at the dealerships for a price of Rs 61,497 for the standard variant and Rs 64,847 for the DLX trim (both prices mentioned are ex-showroom, Delhi). This is not the first time that the company has increased the prices of the BS6 model as previously, in May, the price of the 2020 model was hiked as well. The latest price revision has nothing to do with any changes to the scooter. That said, the new 2020 Honda Dio BS6 continues to get power from a 110cc engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 7.9 hp and 8.9 Nm.

In terms of features, the 2020 Honda Dio BS6 gets bits like a full-LED headlamp along with an ACG silent starter, external fuel fill, dual-function switch, and also side stand engine cut off. The instrument cluster on the new 2020 Honda Dio BS6 is a digital-analog unit that shows all the necessary information. The price hike of Rs 955 is not very significant and hence, should not change the buying decision of the prospective buyers.

Honda Dio has been one of the sportiest looking automatic scooters in India and has been quite a hit among the youngsters. The scooter was the first in India to boast of a headlamp fitted at the front apron and this unique approach made the scooter the talking point of the town almost two decades back when it was first launched in the Indian market. Stay tuned with us for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto reviews, news and industry insights.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Honda Dio BS6 gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

Honda Dio BS6 gets costlier again: Check new variant-wise prices

Renault Duster prices increased: Maruti S-Cross rival costlier by this much!

Renault Duster prices increased: Maruti S-Cross rival costlier by this much!

Electric Honda motorcycle in the works: Leaked patent images depict bike to be based on CB125R

Electric Honda motorcycle in the works: Leaked patent images depict bike to be based on CB125R

Pure EV ETrance+ electric scooter launched at a price of Rs 56,999: High-speed variant coming soon!

Pure EV ETrance+ electric scooter launched at a price of Rs 56,999: High-speed variant coming soon!

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition unveiled: Honours Ken Miles' 1966 Daytona victory

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition unveiled: Honours Ken Miles' 1966 Daytona victory

Audi India rolls out service campaign: Huge savings on spare parts, extended warranty explained

Audi India rolls out service campaign: Huge savings on spare parts, extended warranty explained

Avis India now lets you rent a brand new car for 12 months: Launches AVIS Flexi 12

Avis India now lets you rent a brand new car for 12 months: Launches AVIS Flexi 12

Triumph Street Twin BS6 launched at a price of Rs 7.45 lakh: Engine specs, features and changes!

Triumph Street Twin BS6 launched at a price of Rs 7.45 lakh: Engine specs, features and changes!

Renault Duster turbo petrol launched: More powerful than Creta, Seltos, features, price, specs

Renault Duster turbo petrol launched: More powerful than Creta, Seltos, features, price, specs

Hyundai Kona Electric SUV driven over 1000 km on single charge: Sets range record on factory specs

Hyundai Kona Electric SUV driven over 1000 km on single charge: Sets range record on factory specs

Honda Activa 125 BS6 now costlier: Price increased by this much!

Honda Activa 125 BS6 now costlier: Price increased by this much!

Exclusive! Ather 450X electric scooter to be launched in these 3 cities in October

Exclusive! Ather 450X electric scooter to be launched in these 3 cities in October

F1 2020: Hamilton takes dominant Spanish GP win as Verstappen beats Bottas for second

F1 2020: Hamilton takes dominant Spanish GP win as Verstappen beats Bottas for second

2020 Mahindra Thar Brief Drive Review: Strength, Flaws and Changes

2020 Mahindra Thar Brief Drive Review: Strength, Flaws and Changes

F1 2020: Lewis Hamilton to start from pole for the Spanish GP leading Mercedes front row lockout

F1 2020: Lewis Hamilton to start from pole for the Spanish GP leading Mercedes front row lockout

All-new Mahindra Thar now more powerful, bigger: Specs, features, images

All-new Mahindra Thar now more powerful, bigger: Specs, features, images

New Mahindra Thar Unveil LIVE: Engine, features, interior, expected price

New Mahindra Thar Unveil LIVE: Engine, features, interior, expected price

Exclusive! Ather 450X electric scooter Delhi-NCR launch details: Upto four experience centres coming

Exclusive! Ather 450X electric scooter Delhi-NCR launch details: Upto four experience centres coming

Festive season offer: Buy an Okinawa electric scooter online and get these benefits

Festive season offer: Buy an Okinawa electric scooter online and get these benefits

Datsun Go, Go+, redi-GO get discounts of up to Rs 40,000 with benefits

Datsun Go, Go+, redi-GO get discounts of up to Rs 40,000 with benefits