Honda Dio beats Suzuki Access 125 to become India’s second highest-selling scooter, Activa remains the king!

An interesting change in the list of India’s top-selling scooters. Honda Dio has now overtaken Suzuki Access 125 to emerge as the second best selling scooter among Indian customers. In order to be precise, Honda sold a total of 29,528 units of the Dio scooter last month in comparison to 26,476 units sold during March 2019. That said, the sporty-looking Honda outsold the matured-looker Suzuki by as many as 3,052 units. One of the key reasons behind this is the fact that Honda Dio registered a whopping 337 percent year-on-year growth as it saw 6,761 two-wheelers getting new homes in March 2019. Also, many customers consider the ‘sporty-looking factor’ while buying a scooter. In the said department, the Dio scores full marks and features like a side stand engine inhibitor, ACG silent starter, external fuel filler cap, dual-function switch and a utility box at the front apron further act like a cherry on top.

Launched in India in the month of February 2020, the BS6 Honda Dio is priced at Rs 59,990 for the standard model and Rs 63,340 for the deluxe variant (both prices mentioned, ex-showroom). A few months back, Honda updated scooter with sharper LED headlamp, tail lamp along with a split grab rail, further enhancing its desirability quotient. Moreover, the scooter now comes with conventional telescopic forks upfront along with 12-inch wheels that add to the comfort and stability. Powering the new Honda Dio BS6 is the same 109cc, single-pod, air-cooled engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 8hp and 8.9Nm. The engine now meets the latest emission standards and comes with a fuel injection system.

Now, coming to the king of the segment, which is the (Lord) Honda Activa. India’s favourite scooter sold a total of 1,14,757 units beating the Dio with over a 100-percent margin. Stay tuned with Express Drives for such updates! For anything more, subscribe to Express Drives official YouTube channel.

