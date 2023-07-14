Honda Dio 125 Vs TVS Ntorq 125: Specs, features, prices compared

Honda Dio 125 is the latest entrant in the 125cc scooter segment that includes TVS Ntorq, Hero Destini 125, Suzuki Access 125 and more.

Honda launched the Dio 125 at an introductory starting price of Rs 83,400. It is the third 125cc scooter in the Honda’s India lineup after Grazia and Activa 125. The Dio 125 is the Japanese brand’s offering for the premium segment of 125cc scooters where TVS Ntorq has a strong hold. Let us look at how these two premium 125cc scooters fare against each other.

Honda Dio 125 Vs TVS Ntorq 125: Dimensions

Both scooters are meant to look sporty and they don’t disappoint in this aspect. However, they differ slightly in their proportions. While Dio 125 is slightly taller as compared to Ntorq, the latter is longer and wider than the former. Ntorq is significantly heavier than Dio 125 and also offers a longer wheelbase than its adversary.

Dimensions Honda Dio 125 TVS Ntorq Length (mm) 1,830 1,861 Height (mm) 1,172 1,164 Width (mm) 707 710 Wheelbase (mm) 1,260 1,285 Ground clearance (mm) 171 155 Kerb weight (kg) 104 118

Honda Dio 125 Vs TVS Ntorq 125: Engine specs

Dio 125 is powered by a 124cc single-cylinder engine that puts out 8.16 bhp and 10.4 Nm of peak torque. Ntorq gets a 124.8cc single-cylinder motor that is available in two states of tune. The standard tune of this engine pushes out 9.25 bhp and 10.5 Nm of torque. The Race XP edition of Ntorq benefits from a higher state of tune– 10.06 bhp and 10.8 Nm. Both engines are paired with an CVT gearbox.

Engine specs Honda Dio 125 TVS Ntorq Power 8.16 bhp @ 6,250 rpm 9.25 bhp @ 7,000 rpm / 10.06 bhp @ 7,000 rpm Torque 10.4 Nm @ 5,000 rpm 10.5 Nm @ 5,500 rpm/ 10.8 Nm @ 5,500 rpm Transmission CVT CVT

Honda Dio 125 Vs TVS Ntorq 125: Features

TVS Ntorq clearly outshines Honda Dio 125 in the features department. Even while considering the similarly priced mid-spec Ntorq Race Edition and top-spec Dio 125 Smart– the former offers a lot more creature comforts like LED DRLs, automatic headlamps, GPS navigation, USB charging port, and mobile connectivity. The top-spec XT trim of Ntorq even gets voice assist.

Honda Dio 125 benefits from a Smart Key which enables locking and unlocking and even turning the ignition of the vehicle without using a physical key/. It even gets an ACG starter that allows idle start/stop functionality. Common features between the two scooters include engine immobiliser and last park location assist.

Honda Dio 125 Vs TVS Ntorq 125: Variants, prices

TVS Ntorq 125 is available in as many as six variants with prices ranging from Rs 87,023 to Rs 1.08 lakh, while Honda Dio 125 is offered in only two variants that are priced between Rs 86,160 and Rs 94,060 (all prices are ex-showroom).

Honda Dio 125 variants Honda Dio 125 prices (ex-showroom) TVS Ntorq 125 variants TVS Ntorq 125 prices (ex-showroooom) Standard Rs 86,160 Drum Rs 87,023 Disc Rs 92,753 Smart Rs 94,060 Race Edition Rs 96,799 Super Squad Rs 98,846 Race XP Rs 1,00,414 XT Rs 1,08,380

Honda Dio 125 Vs TVS Ntorq 125: Verdict

TVS Ntorq 125 clearly offfers a lot more options in terms of variants, features and overall value as compared to Honda Dio 125. It also offers more performance than Dio 125, however, the engine and branding of Honda should offer more reliabilty to scooter buyers.