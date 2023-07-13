Honda Dio 125 launched at Rs 83,400: Gets digital cluster, H-Smart key & more

The all-new Honda Dio 125 has been launched at a starting price of Rs 83,400, ex-showroom Delhi. This is Honda’s third 125cc scooter in India and gets some hi-tech features.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has expanded its scooter portfolio with the introduction of the Dio 125. The all-new Honda Dio 125 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 83,400, ex-showroom Delhi. This is Honda’s third 125cc scooter in India after the Activa 125 and Grazia. The variant-wise prices of the Honda Dio 125 are mentioned in the table below.

2023 Honda Dio 125: Variant-wise prices

Honda Dio 125 variant Price (ex-showroom) Standard Rs 83,400 Smart Rs 91,300

The new Honda Dio 125 is offered in two variants: Standard and Smart, with prices ranging from Rs 83,400 to Rs 91,300, ex-showroom Delhi. Bookings for the same are open and the deliveries are likely to begin soon across India. The Dio 125 will take on the likes of the Hero Maestro Edge 125, TVS Ntorq 125, Yamaha RayZR, Suzuki Avenis, etc.

2023 Honda Dio 125: Powertrain and features

Powering the new Honda Dio 125 is a 123.97cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 8.19 bhp and 10.4 Nm of torque, paired with a CVT. Moreover, it gets a dual outlet muffler for a sporty exhaust note. In terms of features, the Dio 125 sports an all-digital instrument cluster, Honda’s H-Smart key, front disc brake with alloy wheels, 18-litre under-seat storage space and more.

Here’s what the company said:

Speaking on the launch, Tsutsumu Otani, MD, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “With the launch of Honda Dio in 2002, HMSI introduced India with the concept of moto-scooter. In its all-new 125cc avatar, the Honda Dio 125 has been specially designed and developed to fulfill the aspirations of young Indian customers. Beyond powerful engine, Dio 125 features enhanced sporty design and cutting-edge technology including the globally acclaimed Honda Smart Key.”

Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “At HMSI, we believe in pushing boundaries and redefining the riding experience for our customers. All set to establish new benchmarks, Dio 125 is a combination of sporty design, advanced technology, and compelling convenience. With Dio 125, we invite riders to elevate their passion for riding and embark on a thrilling journey like never before.”

