Honda delivers more than 25,000 Activa BS-VI scooters in India: More successful than the BS-IV version

Honda introduced the country's first BS-VI scooter a few months ago. September, to be precise. However, the company didn't think of the unprecedented demand for the scooter. Yes, the scooter has literally been lapped up. Currently, it commands a waiting period of a month. HMSI today revealed that they have sold more than 25,000 units of the Activa BS-VI. This is indeed a big news considering that rivals sell around 8-10,000 units every month.

The Honda Activa BS-VI is a new scooter. It is slightly bigger than the BS-IV unit. The power and torque numbers are down from the BS-IV model. Efficiency though has gone up. Emissions too are down from before. For this, Honda has fitted the scooter with an ACG or silent starter. There is also the Eco indicator provided. The idle-start stop system also makes its way here. You have seen that first in the Destini 125 scooter from Hero.

Honda today, also launched its first 125cc motorcycle, the SP125. The Honda SP125 is priced Rs 7,500 over that of the BS-IV model and is an all-new motorcycle. It has replaced the BS-IV model and is now exclusively on sale in the Indian market. Alternatively, one can buy the motorcycle sometime only by December 2019. Honda says that they have started dispatches of the motorcycle and it will reach dealerships shortly. In the near future, Honda will have more BS-VI versions rolling out, of its existing motorcycles. In fact, a source says that all Honda vehicles will migrate to BS-VI much before the April 1, 2020 deadline. Before the Auto Expo 2020, there will be a nearly 80 per cent migration to BS-VI. Honda is also very keen on getting new sporty motorcycles to the Indian market. The coming year definitely looks very promising and since Honda is going to make these motorcycles here, it is going to be more affordable as well.