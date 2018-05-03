Honda clocks best-ever sales in April 2018: One two-wheeler sold every 4 seconds!

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has announced its sales numbers for the month of April 2018. The country's second largest two-wheeler manufacturer is off to a flying start in the new financial year. During the period, HMSI sales stood at 6,35,811 units as against 5,51,732 units sold during the same month last year, translating into a growth of 15%.The company also announced that its scooter and motorcycle sales were at their best last month. The leader in automatic scooters in India, Honda sold a total of 4 lakh units of scooters last month and this is the first time that the company has achieved this feat. The company's scooter sales jumped from 3,68,550 units in April 2017 to 4,23,527 units in the previous month.

Motorcycle sales numbers for the company also saw some impressive growth. For the first time, Honda sold over 2 lakh units of its motorcycles in a single month. The company showed 16% growth in this area as its motorcycle sales upped from 1,83,182 units in April’17 to 2,12,284 units last month. Export is the area where Honda witnessed the maximum growth. The company registered 70% increase in export numbers as it sent 46,077 units of its two-wheelers outside India.

Honda recently launched multiple products of which majority of them were facelifts of existing ones. The latest all-new product by the company is the Honda X-Blade that is based on the CB Unicorn 160. The motorcycle made its entry into the market at a price of Rs 79,059 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda has plans to launch 19 products in the current financial year. Out of these, one will be an all-new product and the remaining will be updates of existing ones. In order to further enhance its presence in India, the company has plans to expand its total number of touch points to 6,000 by the end of this fiscal.

Honda will pitch in an investment of close to Rs 800 crore in the current financial year and the company said that it is working dedicatedly towards the BS-VI shift that is set to take place in the year 2020.