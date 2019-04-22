Honda CBR650R launched at a price of Rs 7.7 lakh: 650F replacement now faster!

The all-new Honda CBR650R has been launched in India at a price of Rs 7.70 lakhs (ex-showroom, India). The replacement for the CBR 650F, the new CBR650R is faster and more agile compared to the outgoing model. The Honda CBR650R has been launched in India in 2 colours namely Grand Prix Red & Gunpowder Black Metallic. The bike will be available at 22 WingWorld and one exclusive Honda BigWing dealership across India. The new Honda CBR650R gets power from a 649cc, inline four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 87 bhp and 60 Nm. The gearbox comes linked to a slipper clutch that reduces the effects of engine braking during aggressive downshifts.

The motorcycle also comes with Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) that maintains rear wheel traction and can be switched off as well. The newly launched Honda CBR650R's chassis is 6kg lighter than its predecessor. The bike gets full LED lighting system along with a digital LCD display that features a Gear Position and Shift Up indicator. The suspension system of Honda CBR650R comprises of Showa inverted forks up front along with a rear monoshock. The CBR650R comes to a halt with the help of twin 310mm disc brakes up front along with a single 240mm disc brake at the rear. A dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) comes as standard for added safety and convenience.

Commenting on the launch of Honda CBR650R, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that it was just last week that the company announced the establishment of new premium big bike business vertical – the Honda BigWing in India. CBR650R further strengthens the model line up to be sold & serviced under Honda BigWing. Delivering a sporty & powerful performance with Honda’s Racing pedigree, the all new CBR650R is set to excite middleweight biking enthusiasts.

