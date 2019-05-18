Honda CBR650R deliveries commence across India: Key facts on this middleweight supersport

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has commenced the deliveries of its latest middle-weight motorcycle CBR650R from its Honda BigWing outlet in Gurugram. The new Honda CBR650R was revealed at the 2018 Milan Motorcycle Show and it replaces theCBR650F in the company's product line up. The motorcycle is priced at Rs.7.70 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Powering the Honda CBR650R is a 649cc, inline four-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The engine is good for producing a maximum power output of 87 bhp while the peak torque output is rated at 60 Nm.

The motorcycle features a slipper clutch as well that helps during rapid downshifting. Moreover, the bike gets Honda's traction control system, which is called the Honda Selectable Torque Control System (HSTC) and is switchable. The motorcycle comes to a halt with the help of a 31mm disc brake up front along with a 240mm disc at the rear. A dual channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is on offer as standard for added safety and more effective braking. The suspension system of the Honda CBR650R comprises of inverted forks upfront along with a rear monoshock. The Honda CBR650R gets all LED headlight, fully digital LCD instrument cluster along with clip-on handlebars in order to make the riding position sportier.

Commenting on this occasion, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that the new CBR650R defines true sporty and powerful performance with Honda’s racing pedigree. The motorcycle has received good response and the company is confident that it will all together provide a new experience to young passionate riders. He further added that Honda is happy to commence deliveries to its booking customers and wishes them an exciting journey ahead.

