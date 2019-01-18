Honda CBR650F discontinued: Sportier, faster CBR650R to launch soon!

Honda showcased the new updated CBR650R at last year’s EICMA show which received fairly good reactions for its new and dynamic appeal. Its news of replacing the current CBR650F has been out in the public ever since, and looks like Honda has already taken the CBR650F out of the charts since its official website shows the bike discontinued.

Since its debut back in 2015, the Honda CBR650F failed to grab the attention needed from the bike enthusiasts and hence its sale figures were never quite in the right spot. For the year 2019, the company upgraded the bike with revamped looks, engine, and electronics. And with the new CBR650F, Honda clearly aims to rope in the new customers which were earlier skeptical about this sport tourer.

The bike gets a more powerful 649cc, DOHC 16-valve engine which delivers slightly more power of 94hp hitting at 12,000 RPM, while delivering the peak torque of 47 ft/lb at 8,500 RPM. The engine now also revvs higher with redline raised by 1,000rpm. The gearbox remains unchanged which is a 6-speed manual unit. With all the new engine updates, the new bike is said to have received a motor which spins harder, and for much longer, at high rpm, with a linear torque delivery.

The motorcycle now weighs at 207kg (curb), and the fuel tank has been reduced to about 15.4 litres which was earlier around 17.3 litres. The new Honda CBR650F will be launched in the Indian market in the second half of this year, however, even after the new updates, the price of the new bike is expected to be within the Rs 7.5 lakh limit.

