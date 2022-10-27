Honda CB650R and CBR650R get new updates

As part of the update, the naked roadster 2023 Honda CB650R will be offered with two new colours.

Honda 2Wheelers’ popular twin siblings CB650R and CBR650R have received graphic updates including an all-black version to elevate their presence on the road. While the updates are currently featured for the European market, they will trickle down soon (geographically) to the Indian market as well.

As part of the update, the naked roadster 2023 Honda CB650R will be offered with two new colours – Matt Dim Gray Metallic and a Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic colour and fret not, these bodypaint options will be available alongside the previous red and blue metallic options taking the total colour option count to 4.

The second and fully-faired version of the motorcycle, the CBR 650R is now offered with two new shades called Grand Prix Red and Matt Gunpowder Black Metallic. The new Honda 650 siblings also get blacked-out engine casing and refreshed decals while rest of the mechanical details remain the same.

The bikes continue to draw power from th same 649cc, DOHC 16-valve, inline four-cylinder engine with the capacity to churn out peak power of 86 bhp at 12,000rpm as well as a peak torque of 57.5 Nm at 8,500rpm. The powertrain is coupled with a six-speed transmission along with an assist and slipper clutch function.

A host of features and electronics are kitted with both the motorcycle including Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), Honda Ignition Security System (HISS), and ESS (Emergency Stop Signal) technology. They also get a full-LED lighting package, as well as a digital display.

For the Indian market, the Honda CB650R is priced at Rs 9.15 lakh, while the CBR650R is pegged at Rs 9.35 lakh, respectively (both prices are ex-showroom).