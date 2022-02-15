Honda CB500X price slashed by Rs 1.08 lakh: New vs old prices here

Honda Two-wheelers India has slashed the price of its 500cc adventure tourer, CB500X. The Honda CB500X was launched in India in March last year. Despite being a CKD (completely knocked down) model, it was exorbitantly priced at Rs 6.87 lakh, ex-showroom. Now, the Indian subsidiary of this Japanese two-wheeler has slashed the price of this ADV by a whopping Rs 1.08 lakh. Check out the new vs old prices of the Honda CB500X here.
Honda CB500X – New vs Old Prices
|Make and Model
|New Price
|Old Price
|Difference
|Honda CB500X
|Rs 5.79 lakh
|Rs 6.87 lakh
|Rs 1.08 lakh
As you can see in the above table, the Honda CB500X has got affordable by Rs 1.08 lakh and it now retails at Rs 5.79 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The Honda CB500X is widely regarded as an excellent all-rounder motorcycle and at this price point, it does make more sense than ever before. This lightweight adventure touring motorcycle is offered in India in two colour schemes. They are – Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.
Talking about its specifications, the Honda CB500X is powered by a 471.03cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, four-valve, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 47 hp of maximum power at 8,500 RPM and 43.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and it gets an assist & slipper clutch as standard. In terms of features, the motorcycle gets an all-LED lighting system, digital instrument cluster, etc.
Watch Video | Honda CB500X Review:
The Honda CB500X is based on a steel tube-type frame. For suspension duties, the motorcycle gets telescopic forks at the front and Honda’s ProLink mono-shock absorber at the rear. The braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end and it gets dual-channel ABS as standard. The Honda CB500X is sold via Honda’s premium BigWing dealerships and this ADV indirectly rivals the likes of Kawasaki Versys 650, Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT, etc.
