Honda CB500X price slashed by Rs 1.08 lakh: New vs old prices here

The price of the Honda CB500X has been reduced by a whopping Rs 1.08 lakh. This 500cc adventure touring motorcycle is now priced in India at Rs 5.79 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Honda Two-wheelers India has slashed the price of its 500cc adventure tourer, CB500X. The Honda CB500X was launched in India in March last year. Despite being a CKD (completely knocked down) model, it was exorbitantly priced at Rs 6.87 lakh, ex-showroom. Now, the Indian subsidiary of this Japanese two-wheeler has slashed the price of this ADV by a whopping Rs 1.08 lakh. Check out the new vs old prices of the Honda CB500X here.

Honda CB500X – New vs Old Prices

Make and Model New Price Old Price Difference Honda CB500X Rs 5.79 lakh Rs 6.87 lakh Rs 1.08 lakh

As you can see in the above table, the Honda CB500X has got affordable by Rs 1.08 lakh and it now retails at Rs 5.79 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The Honda CB500X is widely regarded as an excellent all-rounder motorcycle and at this price point, it does make more sense than ever before. This lightweight adventure touring motorcycle is offered in India in two colour schemes. They are – Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic.

Talking about its specifications, the Honda CB500X is powered by a 471.03cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, four-valve, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 47 hp of maximum power at 8,500 RPM and 43.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and it gets an assist & slipper clutch as standard. In terms of features, the motorcycle gets an all-LED lighting system, digital instrument cluster, etc.

The Honda CB500X is based on a steel tube-type frame. For suspension duties, the motorcycle gets telescopic forks at the front and Honda’s ProLink mono-shock absorber at the rear. The braking duties are performed by disc brakes at either end and it gets dual-channel ABS as standard. The Honda CB500X is sold via Honda’s premium BigWing dealerships and this ADV indirectly rivals the likes of Kawasaki Versys 650, Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT, etc.

