Honda CB500X price cut by over Rs 1 lakh: Five reasons to buy now

Honda CB500X is perhaps a good purchase decision now that the price is now more affordable making it a better value for money proposition. Here’s five reasons why

Heard the good news? Honda Two-wheelers India slashed the retail price of its 500cc adventure touring motorcycle Honda CB500X by over Rs 1 lakh. The Honda CB500X was launched in India in March last year as a CKD (completely knocked down) model. Even as a CKD though, it was priced at an exorbitant Rs 6.87 lakh (ex-showroom). Now, the Indian subsidiary of the Japanese two-wheeler brand has slashed the price of this ADV by a whopping Rs 1.08 lakh.

Honda CB500X price (ex-showroom) now:

Old price – Rs 6.87 lakh

New price – Rs 5.79 lakh

Difference – Rs 1.08 lakh

So, it got us thinking that the CB500X is perhaps a good purchase decision now that the price is now more affordable making it a better value for money proposition. Here’s five reasons why:

Engine

The Honda CB500X is powered by a 471.03cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled, four-valve, fuel-injected engine that makes 47 hp at 8,500 rpm and 43.2 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. The engine comes paired with a six-speed manual gearbox and gets an assist & slipper clutch as standard.

The engine offers incredible refinement with vibrations posing no problems at all. The gearbox is smooth and slick. With a strong performance in the mid of the rpm range, highway runs and overtaking manuevers are super easy on this bike.

Equipment

Tmotorcycle gets an all-LED lighting system, a digital instrument cluster, dual channel ABS, etc. Braking hardware includes radially-mounted Nissin callipers gripping 296 mm front discs and a 240 mm rear disc. To say the least, the bike has a sharp braking response and can stop on a dime.

It gets 41mm Showa USD forks with pre-load adjustability and a Pro-Link single shock at the rear with pre-load adjustability. The front dive under hard braking is manageable and braking is more progressive than most rivals. The tyres grip very well and the windscreen provides adequate wind protection too.

Ergonomics

Irrespective of the height and size, the CB500X offers a brilliant rider triangle that would prove practical for spending longer durations on the bike. The handlebar and footpeg placement also assist in this comfort. The CB500X has a very balanced and compact design without appearing unnecessarily too large.

Fit and finish

The CB500X definitely has a premiuim finish and is built to high standards. The switchgear has a quality finish. Body panels fit finely, gaps are minimal and it has not exposed wiring and screws. Paint and plastic quality is top notch. Simple rattles and squeaks would remain at bay long into usage.

Price

At a lowered price tag of Rs 5.79 lakh, the CB500X now makes a good purchase. Customers looking for going the distance in comfort could consider the 500cc ADV. It is super refined, handles very well, brakes brilliantly and is very comfortable. The CB500X is a jack of all trades which can takes mild off-roading as well.