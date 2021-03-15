Honda CB500X launched in India: Price, specs, features, details of TRK502, Versys 650 rival

The new Honda CB500X comes to India via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route. The said model will be retailed through Honda's BigWing retail channel and bookings have now begun.

Feeling Monday Blues? Well, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) have tried their best that you don’t feel them as they have launched their middleweight ADV, better known as the CB500X. The bike has been launched in the country at a price of 6,87,386 (ex-showroom, Gurugram) and comes to India via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route. The said model will be retailed through Honda’s BigWing retail channel and bookings have now begun. The newly launched Honda CB500X will be sold in two colour options namely Grand Prix Red and Matte Gunpowder Black Metallic. Talking of the prime features, the bike gets a tall windscreen along with all-LED lighting and a negative LCD instrument cluster. Coming to the safety bits, the CB500X comes with dual-channel ABS, emergency stop signal, and also, Honda Ignition Security System.

Elaborating the said features, the smart ESS (Emergency Stop Signal) technology detects sudden braking and automatically activates the hazard lights to warn the nearby vehicles. On the other hand, the Honda Ignition Security System (HISS) comes with theft-deterrent, reinforced handlebar lock structures, and strengthened key cylinders in order to prevent any mishap. The CB500X comes with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear wheel set up and has an 830mm seat height.

Speaking on the launch, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., said that driven by the passion of fun riders in India and further strengthening the brand’s offerings in the mid-size premium motorcycle segment, the new Honda CB500X will entice adventure enthusiasts who believe in exploring unconventional trails. He adds that this machine serves as a companion for city rides and is beast on unraveled paths and the parallel twin-cylinder engine offers easy-to-access power and plenty of torque. He concluded his statement by saying that together with tough adventure styling, long-travel suspension, a tall windscreen and more, the CB500X invites you to Live, Unlike the Others.

The new Honda CB500X will rub shoulders against the likes of Kawasaki Versys 650, Benelli TRK502 and also, the Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT in the middleweight ADV segment. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.