Watch: Honda CB350RS First Look | Engine, features, price of H’ness CB350’s costlier sibling

Honda CB350RS comes in colours - one with a dual-tone scheme and the other solid. The RS also gets several design features distinguishing it from the H’ness with a much tidier tail and block pattern tyres.

Honda CB350RS, the newest kid in the Honda BigWing family, was launched in India and specifically for India earlier this week. It shares the engine and chassis with the recently-launched Honda H’ness CB350 but carries a price tag bigger by about Rs 10,000. Despite a price hike, what you don’t get is Honda’s smartphone voice control system but what you do get is the ol’ familiar Honda refinement and better styling than the H’ness. We recently went over to Honda BigWing at Gurugram to see one of the two colour trims of the RS. Watch the detailed walkaround video below.

Honda CB350 RS is powered by the 350cc air-cooled 4-stroke OHC single-cylinder engine that it shares with the H’ness CB350. It makes 20.7 hp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm. The engine uses an offset cylinder position and an asymmetrical connecting rod. It uses a closed crankcase with a wall between the crankcase and transmission.

The CB350 RS’ engine comes paired with a five-speed transmission and a slip & assist clutch for a super-light pull on the clutch lever.

Also read: Honda CB350 RS vs H’ness CB350: Key changes, price difference explained!

It gets a digital-analogue instrument cluster that integrates details like torque control, ABS, side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, gear position indicator, and battery voltage. Fuel efficiency details include real-time mileage, average mileage, and distance to empty. It features Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), a torque control system that can also be switched off.

It gets dual-channel ABS on a 310 mm disc up front and a 240 mm disc at the rear. The alloy wheels are wrapped in wide block pattern tyres (front – 100/90, rear – 150/70).

The CB350 RS is priced at Rs 1,96,000 (ex-showroom, pan India) for the Radiant Red Metallic colour option and Rs 1.98 lakh for the Black with Pearl Sports Yellow. Bookings for the CB350RS are open at all BigWing Topline & BigWing across India. Deliveries will begin in early March.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.