Honda CB350RS deliveries begin in India: Price, specs, features and more

Honda CB350RS price in India currently starts at Rs 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom) and the bike is available in both, monotone and dual-tone colour options. 

By:March 10, 2021 1:14 PM

 

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has started the deliveries of the CB350RS in the country. The bike was launched in India on 16th February and is essentially the sportier version of the H’ness CB350. Based on the same platform as the Honda H’ness CB350, the CB350RS looks meaner and gets significant cosmetic updates. The bike gets an all-black theme along with a wider rear tyre compared to the H’ness CB350. Honda CB350RS price in India currently starts at Rs 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom) and the bike is available in both, monotone and dual-tone colour options. Powering the bike is the same 348cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that powers the H’ness CB350. The fuel-injected engine is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 20.7 hp and 30 Nm.

The gearbox is a five-speed unit with a slip and assist clutch to minimise the effect of engine braking during aggressive downshifts. Moreover, this ensures a smoother and lighter clutch feel that benefits the rider primarily in bumper-to-bumper traffic. Prime features on the Honda CB350RS include all-LED lighting along with Honda’s Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) that is basically the company’s version of traction control system. Moreover, you get hazard lamps and digital-analog instrument cluster. Features like Honda’s Bluetooth Voice control system and USB charger that are present on the H’ness CB350 have been given a miss on the RS.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that the company is elated to see the overwhelming response that CB350RS has received from young enthusiasts in India. He adds that built on the Road Sailing – RS concept, this bike is designed to give an ultra-smooth performance on the road with a sailing feel & comfort for the rider. He further stated that with its sophisticated urban style and power-packed features, the Honda CB350RS is a call to all the riders to gear up and ‘Live your Story’!”

