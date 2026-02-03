Honda CB350 to Yezdi Roadster: 5 best budget alternatives to Royal Enfield Classic 350

If you’re looking beyond the Royal Enfield Classic 350, several budget-friendly motorcycles offer similar retro styling and performance. From the Honda CB350 to the Yezdi Roadster, here are five of the best alternatives worth considering.

Royal Enfield’s Classic 350 is a very popular bike in India. It is known for their retro looks, smooth engine and comfortable ride quality. However, the price of th bike has gone up in recent years. Because of this, many buyers are now searching for budget-friendly options that still offer good performance and classic styling. Luckily, the market has several strong alternatives worth considering. From Yezdi to Bajaj to Honda several brands offer good alternatives to people.

Yezdi Roadster

The Yezdi Roadster is a good option for riders who want strong performance at a reasonable price. It comes with a 334cc liquid-cooled engine that produces more power and torque than many bikes in this segment. The bike feels quick in city traffic and stable on highways. Its retro-modern design, wide tyres and comfortable seating make it suitable for daily use as well as long rides.

Jawa Perak

The bike has a bobber design and sleek, low-slung single seat. It starts at Rs 1.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and is powered by a 334cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that produces 29.5bhp and 30.01Nm, and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Honda CB350

The Honda CB350, priced at Rs 1.92 lakh (ex-showroom), has a powerful 350cc engine which puts out 20.78 hp of power and 30 Nm of torque. The unit is paired to a 5-speed gearbox. It features Honda RoadSync, which allows riders to pair their smartphones via an app and Bluetooth for navigation, audio management, incoming call notifications, as well as weather updates.

Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220

The Bajaj Avenger Cruise is ideal for riders who value comfort over engine size. Its low seat height and relaxed riding position make it perfect for long city rides and short highway trips. Although it has a smaller engine, it is affordable, easy to maintain and comfortable for everyday use.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

The Hunter 350 is priced at Rs 1.38 lakh (ex-showroom). With its 349cc air-oil-cooled engine platform, the bike produces 20.2bhp of maximum power and 27Nm of peak torque. It remains one of the most affordable ways to own a Royal Enfield. It shares the same heritage and engine platform as the Classic 350 but comes at a lower price. For buyers who want the iconic Enfield feel without spending too much, it is still a solid choice

Conclusion

If the Classic 350, feel expensive, these alternatives offer great value. From powerful engines to comfortable cruisers, there is a bike for every kind of rider without breaking the bank.