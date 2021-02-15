Honda CB350 Scrambler India launch tomorrow: What to expect

Based on the teaser images, it would come with LED lighting and likely a darker theme, which would be quite the opposite of the H'ness CB350.

Honda H’ness CB350 has been making quite the waves in the sub-500cc roadster segment, lauded for a duper refined engine and great styling as well. And now, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has said that it is launching a new motorcycle in India on 17th February and is it expected to be a scrambler version based on the H’ness CB350. The new motorcycle has been teased a couple of times already and tomorrow we’ll know all the details. We’ll be following the launch event closely, join us for all details LIVE at 12 pm.

Based on the teaser images, it would come with LED lighting and likely a darker theme, which would be quite the opposite of the H’ness CB350. The rear end of the upcoming motorcycle looks tidier than the H’ness as well.

The seat also looks shorter compared to the one on the H’ness and these changes could mean this one will have a more sporty and modern appeal to it. It will most likely come powered by the same 348cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that powers the H’ness CB350. It remains to be seen if Honda would retune the engine which makes 20.8 hp and 30 Nm on the H’ness.

Speculations suggest that it will be a scrambler or a cafe racer. The teaser also confirms that the said model will be retailed through Honda’s BigWing dealership network, the same channel that also sells the H’ness CB350 and the rest of the company’s higher capacity bikes. Expect a price tag slightly bigger than the H’ness which retails at Rs 1.87 lakh (ex-showroom).

