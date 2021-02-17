Honda CB350 RS vs H’ness CB350: Key changes, price difference explained!

The new Honda CB350 RS is around Rs 10,000 costlier than the base variant of the H'ness CB350. Here is what the new model gains or loses compared to its 350cc classic sibling.

One of the best-kept secrets by Honda, the new CB350 RS has finally been launched in India. The bike has a lot in common with the H’ness CB350 yet is different in multiple ways. The new model will be sold alongside the H’ness through the company’s BigWing showrooms across India that are really expanding at a rapid pace with a total of 50 touchpoints now. Now, as many of you might be wondering, the new CB350 RS comes with multiple purposefully done changes that aim to make it a quite distinct motorcycle when compared to its roadster classic counterpart. So, let’s take a look at what all exactly has changed on the new Honda CB350 RS compared to the H’ness.

The visuals

A quick glance at both these motorcycles and you might say that broadly, these look essentially more or less the same. But when you look closely, the changes become quite apparent. Upfront, you get the same rounded all-LED headlamp but with a different headlight ring on the RS. Moreover, the turn indicators on the CB350 RS are eye-shaped against the ring-styled units on the H’ness CB350. The tail lamp design is different too but the entire lighting system continues to be all-LED.

The rear end for the CB350 RS has been redesigned, all thanks to which the bike looks sportier compared to the H’ness CB350 that looks more of a classic. Moreover, you get front fork gaiters on the RS, which the H’ness doesn’t come with. The RS looks sportier than the H’ness, which is also thanks to the fact that it uses an all-black them as against the latter that comes with a lot of chrome.

Cycle Parts

The Honda CB350 RS comes with a fatter 150-section rear tyre compared to the H’ness CB350. Moreover, the rear wheel size on the RS is 17-inch compared to the 18-inch unit on the H’ness. The newly launched Honda CB350 RS also gets 2mm more ground clearance at 168mm. The suspension and the brakes on both these bikes remain the same.

Riding Ergonomics

The Honda CB350 RS comes with slightly rear-set footpegs and hence, should offer a slightly sportier riding feel. Moreover, the bike gets a more comfortable seat compared to the H’ness CB350 with a ‘tuck and roll’ design.

What all you miss then?

While the Honda CB350 RS certainly gets some additional bits compared to the H’ness CB350, it sure misses out on a few as well. In order to be precise, the RS lacks dual horns and also, the company’s Smartphone voice control system. These two features are available only with the DLX Pro variant of the H’ness CB350 that is around Rs 4,000 cheaper than the CB350 RS.

Price Comparison

Honda H’ness CB350 price in India starts at Rs 1,86,500 with the base DLX variant and the more premium DLX Pro trim will set you back by Rs 1,92,500. On the other hand, the new Honda CB350 Pro is now available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 1.96 lakh. That said, the said model is around Rs 10,000 more expensive than the base variant of the H’ness CB350. Honda claims that the RS has been developed keeping in mind the touring aspect and hence, the bike promises optimum comfort to the rider and pillion during long journeys.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.