Honda CB350 RS launched in India: What all you get for Rs 10,000 more than H’ness CB350

The newly launched Honda CB350 RS is available in two colour options namely Radiant Red Metallic and Black with Pearl Sports Yellow.

Expanding its CB portfolio in India, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the new CB350 RS. The bike has arrived with a price tag of Rs 1.96 lakh and hence, costs around Rs 10,000 more than the base variant of the H’ness CB350. The new Honda CB350 RS is now available in two colour options namely Radiant Red Metallic and Black with Pearl Sports Yellow. The ‘RS’ stands for Road Sailing and the company claims that the bike has been developed to offer optimum comfort to the rider and pillion over long-distance journeys. Based on the same platform as the Honda H’ness CB350, the bike shares its engine and most of its cycle parts with the former. That said, the bike is also powered by the same 348cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission, developing 20.8 hp of power and 30 Nm of torque.

Just like the H’ness, the CB350 RS too gets a slip and assist clutch. Moreover, you get HSTC (Honda Selectable Torque Control) which is basically the company’s version of a traction control system and the same can be switched off as well. The instrument cluster has also been shared with the H’ness CB350 and hence, you get a compact-looking digital-analog unit that shows information in plenty. Now, coming to what all has changed, the new Honda CB350 RS comes with front fork gaiters along with eye-shaped LED turn indicators against the ring-styled units on the H’ness CB350.

Furthermore, the new model gets skid plate and also, a wider 150/70 section rear tyre compared to 130/70 section unit on the H’ness CB350. Moreover, the rear end of the bike looks significantly different compared to the H’ness and there is now a notable difference in the riding ergonomics too. The seating on the CB350 RS gets better cushioning than the H’ness CB350 and comes with a ‘tuck and roll’ design.

The company has already sold over 10,000 units of the Honda H’ness CB350 that directly goes up against the likes of Royal Enfield Meteor 350. The company is currently looking aggressive in terms of the BigWing network expansion and the number of touchpoints under this retail channel has now gone up to 50. The response for the Honda H’ness CB350 has been decent in the market and expect a similar acceptance for the CB350 RS as well.

