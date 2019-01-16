Honda CB300R vs KTM 390 Duke: Priced under Rs 2.5 lakh which bike to buy & why?

The new Honda CB300R has been confirmed for India recently and the company has just dropped a bomb by giving an idea about the pricing. The company has stated that the Honda CB300R will be launched in India under Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and that brings it very much in the same price bracket as the KTM 390 Duke that happens to be the said Honda's closest rival. The KTM 390 Duke has been offering a great value for money and is one of the best sellers in the segment for a long time. This was primarily due to the fact that there was no such bike in the segment that offers a similar feature list with a widely accepted design. Now, as Honda CB300R is all set to be launched in India in the coming weeks, now would be the best time to compare it with the 390 Duke. Read on to find out which bike to buy and why.

Honda CB300R vs KTM 390 Duke - Design and Styling

The new Honda CB300R gets a neo sports cafe styling due to which the bike has a modern touch with a pure retro theme. The bike gets a rounded LED headlamp up front. The fuel tank has sharp character lines that enhance to the visual appeal. Overall, the bike looks proportionate but stays away from the drama as there is a simplistic approach in design. On the other hand, the KTM 390 Duke looks much sharper and aggressive than the Honda CB300R, being a true blue naked streetfighter. The bike gets aggressive LED headlamp along with crisp tank extensions. The trellis frame shows off itself in all its glory and contributes to enhancing the visual appeal of the bike. As looks are subjective, we leave it upon you to decide which motorcycle appeals to you the most.

Honda CB300R front vs KTM 390 Duke front

Honda CB300R vs KTM 390 Duke - Engine specifications

Powering the Honda CB300R is a 286cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The fuel injected engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 31 bhp and 27.5 Nm. While the specifications of the India-spec model are not revealed as of now, we expect the numbers to be the same or nearby. On the other hand, the KTM 390 Duke is powered by a 373cc, liquid-cooled, single cylinder engine that is also linked to a six-speed transmission. As a cherry on top, the 390 Duke gets a slipper clutch as well. The Duke takes the lead here as the engine develops a maximum power output of 43 bhp while the peak torque output is rated at 37 Nm. One can see that the figures are significantly higher than the Honda.

Honda CB300R vs KTM 390 Duke - Cycle Parts and Features

The Honda CB300R gets 41mm inverted forks up front while the KTM 390 Duke gets 43mm upside down units at the front. The two bikes get a monoshock at the rear. The Honda CB300R gets a 296mm disc brake up front along with a 220mm disc brake at the rear. On the other hand, the KTM 390 Duke gets bigger 320mm disc brake up front and for the rear, it has a 230mm disc unit. The two bikes get dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) for added safety but it is the Honda CB300R that comes with an IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit). The KTM 390 Duke gets a fully coloured instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity while the Honda CB300R gets a fully digital unit.

Honda CB300R vs KTM 390 Duke Price in India

As already mentioned, Honda has not announced the exact pricing of the CB300R but has revealed that the bike will come under the Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom) price bracket. Bookings for the new model have already begun at the company's Wing World outlets at a minimum token amount of Rs 5,000. The KTM 390 Duke, on the other hand, can be yours for a price of Rs 2.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The KTM is a good option for those who want more power and more aggressive styling. However, on the other hand, there are also some who just can't resist the charm of a something like the CB300R due to its modern retro appeal and for those people, the CB300R just hit the right chords.