Honda CB300R top speed revealed in video: Check out what KTM 390 Duke rival is capable of!

The top speed of the new Honda CB300R has been revealed in a video. The footage shows the Honda CB300R clocking a speedo indicated top speed of 160 kmph. The new Honda CB300R has been launched in India at a price of Rs 2.41 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). At such a price point, the newly launched CB300R undercuts its closest rival KTM 390 Duke by Rs 3,000. Speaking of the KTM 390 Duke, all thanks to the bigger displacement engine, the Austrian player is able to touch a top speed of close to 170 kmph and hence, has better top speed than CB300R. While those looking for a power-packed and aggressive streetfighter will have their money on the KTM, the ones who want a retro yet modern looking motorcycle will go for the CB300R. The new CB300R is available for sale in two colour options.

Watch the Honda CB300R top speed video here:

Powering the Honda CB300R is a 296cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel injected motor is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 31 bhp and 27.5 Nm. The motorcycle gets a disc brake at both ends and a dual channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is on offer for added safety and convenience. The ABS works in sync with an IMU (Inertia Measurement Unit) which is a segment first feature. The suspension system of the Honda CB300R comprises of upside-down forks up front along with a rear monoshock.

Prime features of the Honda CB300R include a full LED headlamp, LED tail lamp and turning blinkers, fully digital instrument cluster and more. The Honda CB300R is based on a neo sports cafe concept and is easily one of the best looking motorcycles in the segment. In terms of price point, the motorcycle rivals against multiple players like the KTM 390 Duke and Royal Enfield Interceptor 650.

Video Source: Free World (YouTube)