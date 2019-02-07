Honda CB300R India launch tomorrow: Engine, features, expected price of KTM 390 Duke rival

It was not very long ago when Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India announced that the new Honda CB300R would be launched in India and now the big day is here. Set to launch on 8th February, Honda CB300R will be the only neo-retro motorcycle in the quarter-litre segment in the country. Described by Honda as a Neo-Sports Cafe, the CB300R picks design cues from the fully-grown CB1000R+, with a similarly designed front circular headlight, sculpted tank, seat design, and also a similar tank shroud with ‘CB’ badging.

Honda CB300R draws power from a 286cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired with a six-speed transmission system. The fuel injected engine puts out 31 bhp and 28 Nm of torque. Braking on the CB300R comes from the petal discs at both ends. Expect a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) to come as a standard fitment.

The new CB300R will come equipped with USD forks, which have replaced the older conventional telescopic unit as seen on the CB300F motorcycle. It will come with a new swingarm, and the overall updates have lied to a reduction in weight which now stands at 143 kg (kerb).

Aim to be a professional racer? Here’s how Honda T Pro Ten 10 Racing can help

Honda has already revealed that the upcoming CB300R will be priced in India under Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price, the motorcycle will primarily rival the likes of KTM 390 Duke in the segment that currently retails at Rs 2.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

In fact, there are now several motorcycles in India in the Rs 2.5 lakh price range. Royal Enfield launched the Interceptor 650 at about the same price and it is currently the most affordable 650cc motorcycles in India.