Honda CB300R recalled for transmission misalignment: Here’s what happens to bikes in India

India as a nation has got acclimatised with the Honda CB300R recently. However it seems that the motorcycle is under a recall wave. The Honda CB300R has been recalled in the US by the National Highways Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). More than 4,000 units of this entry-level naked Honda motorcycle have been recalled in the US. The issue has been traced to a detachment of the circlip. This, in turn, causes the gear misalignment.

From what's published in the recall report, the rider may experience the motorcycle shifting into a gear even when left idling in neutral for long. This may cause the motorcycle to lurch and in the process, damage the transmission as well as the rear wheel. This could also result in a crash and traffic penalties too. While no injuries or instances have been reported so far, Honda is taking a preventive measure. The owners of the affected motorcycles have already been emailed and asked to contact the service centre to fix the issue. Moreover, the entire exercise will not be chargeable to the customer and will be effected within an hour and half.

The question arises as to whether the motorcycles in India are affected or not. Fortunately, we get Completely Knocked units or CKD of the Honda CB300R in India. These kits come from Thailand and hence the Indian motorcycles aren't affected. We confirmed this with HMSI too.

The Honda CB300R is the company's entry-level naked sportsbike offering for our market. It has a single cylinder 286cc engine that puts out 30PS and 27.4Nm. The engine is paired with a 6-speed transmission. At a light kerb weight of 146kg, the CB300R has good performance on tap. It competes with the BMW G310R, RE Interceptor 650 and the KTM 390 Duke.