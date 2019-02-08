Honda CB300R launched in India at Rs 2.41 lakh: All you need to know about the ‘Neo-Sports Cafe’

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched a brand new product for the Indian market in the form of Honda CB300R at a starting price of Rs 2.41 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The CB300R will be the only neo-retro motorcycle in the quarter-litre segment in the country. Described by Honda as a Neo-Sports Cafe, the CB300R picks design cues from the fully-grown CB1000R+, with a similarly designed front circular headlight, sculpted tank, seat design, and also a similar tank shroud with ‘CB’ badging.

Honda CB300R draws power from a 286cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine paired with a six-speed transmission system. The fuel injected engine puts out 31 bhp and 28 Nm of torque. Braking on the CB300R comes from the petal discs at both ends and it features a dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) as standard fitment.

Honda calls the CB300R a Neo Sports Cafe, of which the manufacturer describes the Neo as modern features, Sports as Honda's trusted performance and Cafe signifies appeal of Cafe Racers from the 1960s.

At this price point, Honda CB300R competes with the likes of KTM 390 Duke. While the 390 Duke quite simply has more power, the CB300R boasts of a smaller kerb weight figure at 147 kg. At this weight, the CB300R is the lightest motorcycle in its category.

Not only is it the lightest, but Honda also claims the CB300R boasts of a best-in-class torque-to-weight ratio as well. It gets a new frame that makes use of pressed and tabular steel, paired with an improved swingarm which Honda combined together promise agile handling. It gets fat bar-style handlebars and for the rear suspension, it gets a single shock with 5-step spring preload adjustment.

Honda CB300R will be available in two colour options - Matte Axis Gray and Candy Chromosphere. Honda 2Wheelers will retail the CB300R through its Wing World dealerships which are present at 22 locations.

Within 25 days of opening bookings of the CB300R, Honda is already booked for over 3 months for the motorcycle's production plan. The CB300R will be introduced with Honda's premium Silver Wing mark in India, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, said.