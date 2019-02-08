Honda CB300R Launch Highlight: Honda Motorcycles India has launched the CB300R naked motorcycle in India and with it a renewed campaign into the now growing 300cc segment in India. The CB300R is be their smallest completely knocked down the motorcycle to launch in India, and Honda has stuck to their promise of pricing it very competitively. With a floor price of 2.41 lakh mark ex-showroom the Honda undercuts, both, the Duke 390 and the BMW G310R both of which are Made-in-India. What sets it apart, is its unique design. While the KTM Duke and the BMW G310R are both very aggressive motorcycles with serious racing intent, not ideal for commutes and long rides. In comparison, Honda’s “Neo Sports Cafe” design will be more amicable to ride at commuter, considering that it is a scaled-down version of the CB1000 R. At that price, the CKD motorcycle will make a strong case for itself vis-a-vis the Made-In-India BMW G310 R and even the KTM Duke 390.
Honda CB300R launch Highlights: Aggressive Price, Unique Design and lots of features!
Honda CB300R live Highlights India: Honda has launched their smallest completely knocked down motorcycle in India the CB300R as an alternative to the BMW G310R and the KTM Duke 390. Check out this page for all the details of the motorcycle released during the launch in Delhi!
By: Dipayan Dutta | Updated: February 8, 2019 2:09:38 pm
Highlights
Honda CB300R Booked for the next three months!
In the last 25 days since Honda opened their dealerships for bookings of the new motorcycle, bookings have gone through the roof. Honda say they are already booked over the next three months as per their production capacity!
Best in Class Torque to weight Ratio
Thanks to its lightweight construct the Honda CB300R will have the highest torque to weight ratio in its class!
Apparently the Honda already has a large fan following for the neo-cafe racer middleweight. They say they are sold out for the next three months, meaning that if you want to get your hands on one its likely that you will have to wait for a little more than three months. However, if your still interested here's a list of dealerships across India where you can buy one:
Prices have been announced and as promised the price has been set below the Rs 2.5 lakh rupee mark. The CB300R priced at Rs 2.41 lakh still undercuts the KTM Duke 390 by about Rs 3,000 (Rs 2.44 lakh) while it undercuts the BMW G310R by a whopping Rs 50,000!
Yuzuru Ishikawa who led the development of the Honda Black Bird also led the development of the CB300R. He says the idea behind is a sports roadsternimble high quality handling, centralized mass and weight reduction.
Honda explains the meaning of each word in the name of the CB300R:
Neo- Represents for refined technology Sports - Honda performanceCafe - cafe racer style from 1960s
The Honda CB300R will be the third offering in India via the CKD route, Honda say that they will further bolster their portfolio in the middleweight category!
Kato san says that the Indian market is 30% of Honda's total business globally. Over the course of 2018, HMSI sold over 60 lakh motorcycles and scooters in India!
Despite the very reasonable price tag the Honda still features a lot of premium bits, the Honda CB300R gets a fully digital instrument cluster that also gets a unique gear shift warning light that Honda calls the "Peak Hold Function."
Honda will offer the CB300R is two colours, which are Matt Axis Gray Metallic and Candy Chromosphere Red.
For those of you joining in now here's what we know so far about the CB300Rs Engine and Performance:
Powering the Neo Cafe Racer will be a 286 cc single cylinder motor, that is liquid cooled and makes 31 hp at as high as 8500 rpm and 27.5 Nm at about 7500rpm mated with a six-speed gearbox. Interestingly, the CB300R gets a hydraulic clutch. We haven’t ridden the motorcycle yet, but we expect it to be a smooth single-cylinder motorcycle with linear power delivery. Honda claims a fuel efficiency of 30 kmpl for the motorcycle but we will be able to give you a more real-world figure once we test the bike!
Now despite its very neo-cafe racer design one that isn't particularly conducive to handling and yet the CB300R is expected to be quite agile around corners. This comes courtesy the steering geometry that comes with a 24.7-degree take and 2.7 inches of trail over a 1354 mm wheelbase. This should help the cafe racer carve corners quite smoothly!
In comparison to the KTM Duke 390 and the BMW G310 R which tip the scales at 158 kgs and 166 kgs respectively, the Honda CB300R is a featherweight tipping the scales at just 143 kgs. This is thanks to thin pressed steel in the frame as well as the fact that the construct uses the engine as a stressed member of the chassis!
What will also work in Honda's favour is the bikes unique design and performance balance. The neo-retro Cafe racer design will set it apart from the likes of the Duke 390 and the BMW G310R both which look to the more conventional streetfighter design ethos. This will be one of the stronger draws for the Honda.
Another one of the CB300Rs strong points is the fact that with changes to the sub-frame as well as USD suspension that replace the standard telescopic shocks from the CB300F, the CB300Rs 31 hp will be action on an effective weight of 143 kg sans the rider. This is considerably lighter than most bikes in its segment adding to its appeal!
Considering, that the CB300R will be a premium motorcycle both for Honda and for the Segment it will get unique features like a LED headlamp, a fully digital instrument cluster and an IMU based dual channel ABS system. That uses an Inertia measuring unit to control the brake force distribution in the ABS. This kind of ABS system will be a first in this segment. Another feather in the Honda's hat!
In terms of suspension, the Honda CB300 R gets inverted USD shocks up front paired with a Pro-Link monoshock. Braking is courtesy 296mm front petal disc with Nissin radial calliper and a 220mm petal disc at the rear.
With a launch date less than a month after the company confirmed that they would, in fact, bring the baby CB to India its obvious that Honda is eager to enter the segment. Bookings for the naked street fighter have been on for a while now across Honda Wing World Dealerships at a nominal booking amount of Rs 5,000. (Another indicator of a very aggressive pricing strategy)
