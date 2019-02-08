Honda CB300R launch Highlights: Aggressive Price, Unique Design and lots of features!

Honda CB300R Performance

For those of you joining in now here's what we know so far about the CB300Rs Engine and Performance:

Powering the Neo Cafe Racer will be a 286 cc single cylinder motor, that is liquid cooled and makes 31 hp at as high as 8500 rpm and 27.5 Nm at about 7500rpm mated with a six-speed gearbox. Interestingly, the CB300R gets a hydraulic clutch. We haven’t ridden the motorcycle yet, but we expect it to be a smooth single-cylinder motorcycle with linear power delivery. Honda claims a fuel efficiency of 30 kmpl for the motorcycle but we will be able to give you a more real-world figure once we test the bike!