Honda CB300R: Five reasons why KTM 390 Duke should watch out!

The all-new Honda CB300R is set to be launched in India on 8th February. One of the prime rivals of the retro neo Honda will be the popular KTM 390 Duke. The 390 Duke has been one of the best selling motorcycles in the segment and Honda is betting big on the CB300R. Now what remains to be seen is whether the soon-to-be-launched Honda will be able to give a neck-to-neck fight to the Austrian player. Honda has already announced that the CB300R will arrive under Rs 2.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and that is where the company has played a masterstroke. While the KTM 390 Duke excels in multiple areas, there are also some where the CB300R clearly has an edge. Here we have listed the top five reasons why KTM 390 Duke should watch out.

Design

The all-new Honda CB300R is inspired by the retro neo design language. This means that the motorcycle has the ingredients of a retro bike as well as a modern machine. While there are a lot of people that admire the KTM 390 Duke purely due to its looks, there is also a chunk of the population that love retro themed bikes above anything else. Add to that the fact that there is no motorcycle under Rs 2.5 lakh mark sporting the said design, the CB300R can turn out to be a good deal.

Features

The new Honda CB300R packs in multiple features that make it a value for money offering. For instance, the motorcycle gets a full LED headlamp with LED DRLs, turning blinkers and tail lamp. Apart from this, the bike also gets a fully digital instrument cluster that not only offers a lot of information but has an easy to read layout as well.

Safety

The all-new Honda CB300R gets a 296mm disc brake up front along with a 220mm disc brake at the rear. A dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is on offer with the motorcycle for additional safety and convenience. The motorcycle also gets an IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit) in order to give precise front to rear distribution of ABS operation depending on the vehicle posture.

Dimensions

The Honda CB300R has a wheelbase of 1352mm which is marginally shorter than the KTM 390 Duke. Also, the CB300R tips the scale at 143 kg and the bike weighs over 20 kg lesser than the KTM 390 Duke. Having said that, the Honda CB300R will have a benefit when it comes to handling and maneuverability.

Price

This has to be another factor that might worry the KTM 390 Duke big time. The 390 Duke is currently on sale in India at a price of Rs 2.43 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Honda has not revealed the price of the CB300R yet but has announced that the motorcycle will come under Rs 2.5 lakh. If Honda manages to undercut the pricing of KTM 390 Duke with the CB300R, the latter might spell trouble for the KTM.