Honda CB300R deliveries begin in India: Official accessories, customised kits revealed

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has commenced the nationwide deliveries of its latest offering, the CB300R. The company said in a press statement that the first lot of customers have been handed over the keys in Chandigarh, Jaipur, Delhi & Gurugram and deliveries in other cities will be followed soon. The company has also introduced new accessories for the CB300R including 16 independent options and 4 customised kits that go by the names Premium, Protection, Standard & Sports. The Honda CB300R is available at the company's dealerships across India in two colour options namely Matte Axis Gray Metallic & Candy Chromosphere Red at a price of Rs 2.41 lakh (Ex-showroom, India). Bookings are open at the exclusive Wing World dealerships across the country.

Honda CB300R official accessories

Powering the Honda CB300R is a 286cc, single cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission. The engine is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 30 bhp and 27 Nm. Braking duties on the Honda CB300R are taken care of with the help of a 296mm disc brake up front along with a 220mm disc brake at the rear. A dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is on offer as standard for added safety and more effective braking and is linked to a segment first IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit). The bike gets a fully digital instrument cluster with an easy to read layout.

Commenting on the deliveries of the Honda CB300R, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that the Indian middle weight biking enthusiasts welcomed the Neo Sports Cafe inspired Honda CB300R with a lot of enthusiasm. He added that overwhelmed by the response since its launch in February, the company has revised its production plan to meet the additional demand.

