Honda CB300R BS6, H’ness CB350 Anniversary Edition launch tomorrow

Honda will launch two new motorcycles tomorrow at the India Bike Week 2021. The company will introduce the new Honda CB300R BS6 along with the Anniversary Edition of H’ness CB350.

By:December 3, 2021 11:31 AM
Honda H'ness CB350

Honda Two-wheelers India is gearing up to launch two new motorcycles tomorrow. The Indian subsidiary of the Japanese two-wheeler giant will launch the Anniversary Edition of the Honda H’ness CB350 at the India Bike Week 2021. Moreover, the Honda CB300R will mark its return to India in the BS6 compliant avatar after a long hiatus of around two years.  

Talking about the Honda CB300R, it was first launched in India in February 2019 at a sticker price of Rs 2.41 lakh, ex-showroom. The motorcycle was brought to the Indian shores via the CKD route and it sold in good numbers. However, it was discontinued in early 2020 as it didn’t comply with the new BS6 emission norms. Now, this neo-retro motorcycle will be re-launched tomorrow. Also, India will be the first country to get the BS6/Euro-5 version of the CB300R. 

The BS4 version of the Honda CB300R used to get a 286cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, engine that was good for 31 hp of power and 27.5 Nm of peak torque. We expect its new BS6 version to develop identical power figures and it get a fuel injection system too. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. Honda will also launch the Anniversary Edition model of the H’ness CB350 tomorrow. 

Watch Video | Honda H’ness CB350 Review in Hindi: 

Honda H’ness CB350 was launched in India in September last year and this 350cc retro motorcycle has performed very well for the bikemaker.  Its Anniversary Edition is expected to get some cosmetic updates over the standard model. However, its mechanicals will remain the same as before. It will continue to get a 348.3cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine that develops 20.7 hp of maximum power and 30 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

