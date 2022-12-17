Honda CB300F now cheaper than Duke 125; Gets Rs 50,000 price cut

The prices of the Honda CB300F have been reduced by Rs 50,000 for a limited period of time. After the price cut, this Japanese naked streetfighter retails from Rs 1.76 lakh, ex-showroom.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India introduced the all-new CB300F in August this year at a starting price of Rs 2.26 lakh, ex-showroom. Now, within months after the launch, the company is offering a bumper discount on this naked streetfighter. The prices of the Honda CB300F have been reduced by Rs 50,000 for a limited period of time.

Honda CB300F: Discount offer

Honda’s premium BigWing dealerships are offering a massive Rs 50,000 year-end discount on the CB300F. However, this is a limited period offer and will only prevail till stocks last for the manufacturing year 2022. One can contact their nearest BigWing dealership for more information.

Also Read: Top 5 upcoming Royal Enfield bikes in India in 2023: New Bullet, Himalayan 450 & more

Honda CB300F: Variant-wise prices

The CB300F is sold in India in two variants: Deluxe and Deluxe Pro. While it was launched at a starting price of Rs 2.26 lakh, thanks to the price cut, this streetfighter now retails from Rs 1.76 lakh. This makes the CB300F even more affordable than the KTM Duke 125 which is priced at Rs 1.78 lakh, all prices ex-showroom. Its new vs old variant-wise prices are mentioned below:

CB300F Variant New Price Old Price Discount Deluxe Rs 1.76 lakh Rs 2.26 lakh Rs 50,000 Deluxe Pro Rs 1.79 lakh Rs 2.29 lakh Rs 50,000

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Watch Video | Honda CB300F Review:

Honda CB300F: Engine and gearbox

Powering the Honda CB300F is a 293.52cc, single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 24.1 bhp at 7,500 RPM and 25.6 Nm of peak torque at 5,500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and it gets an assist & slipper clutch as well.

Also Read: BMW Group India to launch eight new models by January 2023: Check list here

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.