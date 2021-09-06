Honda CB200X Walkaround Video | Specs, colours, features, price

The new Honda CB200X is based on the Honda Hornet 2.0 and so it gets the same 184cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that makes 17 hp of peak power and 16 Nm of peak torque.

Honda CB200X was launched rather recently at Rs 1,44,500 (ex-showroom) in a segment that Honda is now venturing into, competing with the likes of Hero XPulse 200. It is powered by the same engine as the Honda Hornet 2.0 but offers an adventure-style stance. It gets LED lighting all over and the indicators are integrated into the handguards. Positioned in the adventure-touring segment, the CB200X has a clear road bias to it with its upside-down forks, alloy wheels and road-friendly tyre treads.

Bookings for the new CB200X are open and deliveries were started earlier this month. Watch the video below for all you need to know. We will be riding the bike later this month and bring you a detailed review thereafter.

Honda CB200X Specifications:

Engine – 184.4cc single-cylinder

Power – 17 hp at 8,500 rpm

Torque – 16 Nm at 6,000 rpm

Five-speed transmission

LED lighting

Suspension – Upside down forks & monoshock

Suspension travel – 150 mm

Brakes – 276 mm disc (front), 220 mm disc (rear)

Tyres – 17” 110 section (front), 17” 140 (rear)

Ground clearance – 167 mm

Seat height – 810 mm

Kerb weight – 175 kg

Fuel tank capacity – 12 litres

Colours – Pearl Nightstar Black, Matte Selene Silver Metallic and Sports Red

Price – Rs 1,44,500 (ex-showroom)

The CB200X is based on the Hornet 2.0 and is the most affordable ADV from the Japanese two-wheeler maker in India. It borrows styling cues from its elder sibling, the CB500X and you can see a lot of similarities between the two. The CB200X comes with a small tinted windscreen and an angular LED headlamp similar to the one on the CB500X. It gets LED lighting all-around, including the tail lamps and the sleek turn indicators.

Also read: Hero MotoCorp sold over 1 lakh bikes, scooters in a day on its 10th anniversary

At the rear, you will see an X-shaped tail lamp similar to the one seen in the Hornet 2.0. It also gets a neat addition in the form of knuckle covers with turn indicators. The fairing is slim and looks very similar to the one found in the CB500X but has a few more colour stripes running through and it makes the bike look youthful. The ADV gets split seats and handlebars along with a smart and stylish tail.

As mentioned previously, the new CB200X is based on the Hornet 2.0 and as such it gets the same 184cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine. This engine makes 17hp of peak power and 16Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.