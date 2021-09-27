Honda CB200X Video Review | Specs, features, colours, price

Honda 2Wheelers launched the new CB200X in August this year as its first small-displacement ADV-styled motorcycle at a starting price of Rs 1,44,500 (ex-showroom).

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) launched the new CB200X in August this year as its first small-displacement ADV-styled motorcycle at a starting price of Rs 1,44,500 (ex-showroom). It is based on the Hornet 2.0 street bike but boasts an adventure motorcycle design and styling. It essentially rivals the likes of Hero XPulse 200 and even the Royal Enfield Himalayan a segment above. In our short ride experience in Mumbai, we’re convinced the CB200X promises a very comfortable ride.

It is based on the Hornet 2.0 while it borrows styling cues from its elder sibling CB500X. The CB200X comes with a small tinted windscreen and an angular LED headlamp similar to the one on the CB500X. It gets LED lighting all around, including the tail lamps and the sleek turn indicators.

Over at the rear, it gets an X-shaped tail lamp similar to the one seen on the Hornet 2.0. It also gets a neat addition in the form of knuckle covers with turn indicators. The fairing is slim and looks very similar to the one found in the CB500X but has a few more colour stripes running through. The ADV gets split seats and wide, raised handlebars.

Sharing its engine with the Hornet 2.0, the CB200X is powered by the 184cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that makes 17 hp and 16 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes paired with a five-speed gearbox.

It comes with a fully digital LCD display that has five brightness modes and information that includes speed, engine rpm, gear position indicator, digital clock, service due indicator & battery voltmeter.

Honda CB200X Price and Specifications:

Engine – 184.4cc single-cylinder

Power – 17 hp at 8,500 rpm

Torque – 16 Nm at 6,000 rpm

Five-speed transmission

LED lighting

Suspension – USD forks & monoshock

Suspension travel – 130 mm

Brakes – 276 mm disc (front), 220 mm disc (rear)

Tyres – 17” 110 section (front), 17” 140 (rear)

Ground clearance – 167 mm

Seat height – 810 mm

Kerb weight – 147 kg

Fuel tank capacity – 12 litres

Colours – Pearl Nightstar Black, Matte Selene Silver Metallic and Sports Red

Price – Rs 1,44,500 (ex-showroom)

