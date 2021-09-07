Honda CB200X deliveries commence in India: Price, features, specs, details

Honda CB200X is priced at Rs 1.44 lakh (ex-showroom, Gurugram) and is available in three colour options at the dealerships.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has started the deliveries of the CB200X in the country. The company said in a press release that the deliveries have commenced through Honda’s ‘Red Wing’ dealerships and the maiden customer key handover ceremony was conducted at Faridabad Honda in Haryana. The all-new Honda CB200X was launched a few days back in India at a price of Rs 1,44,500 (ex-showroom, Gurugram). The bike is available at the showrooms in three colour options namely Pearl Nightstar Black, Matte Selene Silver Metallic, and Sports Red. The newly launched Honda CB200X comes based on the Hornet 2.0 and hence, gets the same 184.4cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that develops 17.3hp of power and 16.1Nm of torque. Gearbox is a five-speed set up.

Watch Video | Honda CB200X Walkaround:

In terms of prime features, the Honda CB200X gets all-LED lighting and the front turn indicators are mounted on the knuckle guards. Moreover, the bike comes with all-digital instrumentation with a negative LCD display that has five levels of brightness adjustability, two trip meters, a battery voltage meter and also, a gear-position indicator. The CB200X tips the scales at 147kg (kerb weight) that makes it 5kg heavier than the Hornet 2.0.

Speaking on the occasion of the first delivery of Honda CB200X, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that from the day it was launched, Honda’s dealer network has been receiving inquiries especially from new-age customers. He adds that as the situation is getting normal and people are moving out for work and leisure trips, they are looking for the machine that meets all their expectations.

Guleria concluded his statement by saying that with Honda’s CB legacy, the all-new CB200X proves to be the best partner for both a busy weekday city commute as well as short weekend relaxed rides. Stay tuned with us for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

