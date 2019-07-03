Honda CB Unicorn 160 discontinued in India; Unicorn 150 in top three best selling bikes

HMSI seems to have an on-off relationship with the 150cc segment here. The company has introduced a number of 150cc products here, however most of them have been discontinued within a few years of showroom time. These include the Eterno scooter, Dazzler, Trigger and CBR150R. Honda had also discontinued its cash cow, the Unicorn 150, to make way for the new Unicorn 160. However, it looks like the company has now discontinued the Unicorn 160 too. Yes, you read it right. Dismal sales numbers meant that the Unicorn 160 was never upgraded with ABS as motorcycles manufactured post April 2019 and above 150cc capacity are expected to have this safety feature. The Unicorn 160, listed on HMSI's website, has got CBS though. We await a confirmation from HMSI on the same, however Honda dealers in and around the country have confirmed that they don't have stocks of the vehicle with them. Customers too don't ask for the Unicorn 160 anymore.

In fact, a quick check of the sales numbers reveal that the Unicorn 160 found only 13,266 new homes in the last calendar year. This means just about 1,000 bikes in a month. In contrast, its more stylish sibling, the X-Blade sold more than 4,000 units in May 2019 while the Hornet retailed more than 2,600 units. Both the bikes get a front wheel ABS.

Honda had axed the Unicorn 150 to make way for the 160. However, due to popular demand, the company had to bring back the model in 2016 with BS-IV compliance. Earlier this year, the Unicorn 150 received single channel ABS as well. HMSI sold around 27,000 Unicorn 150 units this May. The increase in price by Rs 7,000 hasn't waned the customer interest in the bike at all. A dealer we spoke to, confirmed that the Unicorn 150 customers want a reliable and efficient daily runabout. The Unicorn 150 has proven its reliability over the years and hence customers are happy with the no-frills motorcycle. It seems that the 160's styling was the major drawback. Moreover, the racier looking Hornet (15PS) as well as the X-Blade (13.9PS) were perceived to have better performance though they ran the same engine.

All said and done, HMSI is on a roll. The company is moving swiftly towards the BS-VI phase and recently introduced the Activa 125 with the revised internals. While the scooter's commercial sales are sometime away, the BS-VI juggernaut for Honda has started rolling. In an interview last year, Yadvinder Guleria, the senior VP, sales and marketing HMSI, had confirmed that fuel injection is the way forward and all their vehicles will adopt this tech to clear BS-VI certification. It has been noted that the claimed fuel efficiency of almost all the products is likely to go down. However, it remains to be seen how Honda (known for the fuel efficiency of their vehicles) counters this.