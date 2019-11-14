Honda SP125 BS-VI launched: Here is how much more you’ve to pay over the BS-IV model

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India Limited (HMSI) launched the first BS-VI two-wheeler in the country, last month. The company has now followed it up with the new SP125 BS-VI. The Honda CB Shine SP BS-VI is an all-new motorcycle, much like the Activa 125 and is priced at Rs 72,900, ex-showroom. If you check the BS-IV Shine SP, it starts from Rs 65,579. So the BS-6 version is approximately costlier by Rs 7,000. There are two BS-VI trims on offer. Honda says that the production has already commenced and the units will start reaching the dealerships by November end.

There are big changes to the SP125. The motorcycle is bigger in every aspect than the BS-IV version. Needless to say, the frame too is new. Honda has ensured that the new SP125 gets all-LED lighting for the headlamp. A fully digital instrument console is also available and there is the Fi indicator on it. Speaking of which, HMSI has given a new engine. The 125cc motor is slightly lower in swept volume over the BS-IV unit but it makes 10.7hp of power and is fed via a fuel injector. This is higher than the BS-IV version and is made at the same 7,500rpm. Honda has continued with the 5-speed gearbox. The SP125 is one motorcycle in its category that has a 5-speed gearbox, apart from recently launched Pulsar 125.

One version of the SP125 gets a disc brake in the front while drum units on both ends are standard. As is the government mandate, HMSI offers CBS with the motorcycle. There are also 18-inch alloy wheels and electric start. Currently, the only other motorcycle in this category that has a fuel injector is the Glamour and it is priced at Rs 70,000. We've not counted the KTM 125 Duke here as it is priced much higher and has better specifications too.