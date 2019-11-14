Honda CB Shine SP BS-IV discontinued: Here is why and what you can buy instead

Honda today announced the commencement of sales of its BS-VI SP125. The motorcycle is built on an all-new platform and will be in showrooms in a week's time. HMSI will start sending the SP125 motorcycles to its dealerships by the end of this month whereas deliveries will start from December 2019. However, unlike the BS-IV Honda Activa 125 that continues to be on sale alongside the BS-VI unit, HMSI has a different approach to the CB Shine SP and SP 125. Honda has stopped sending stocks of the BS-IV CB Shine SP a few months ago. This ensured that whatever stocks were left of the BS-IV were already cleared, thereby paving the way for the BS-VI version.

The Honda CB Shine SP BS-IV retailed for Rs 65,579 in its base version. The BS-VI model starts from Rs 72,900. If you go for the disc versions, the difference is Rs 4,000 thereabouts. One practically gets an all-new motorcycle in this price and HMSI has ensured that with the BS-VI transition, customers can get more bang for the buck too. With the BS-VI CB SP125, Honda has done away with the Shine moniker and also has got a new engine that is lower in volume but makes more power and torque at 10.7hp and 10.9Nm respectively. The gearbox is still a 5-speed unit. Honda has managed to eke out 16 per cent more fuel economy than the older Shine SP. This should help offset the higher initial price in the longer run. Moreover, there is a full LED headlight as well as digital meter for the SP125 now. There is also the three year standard warranty on the product and one can opt to extend it by another three years for just Rs 800.

A source close to the development says that most of the Honda new BS-VI two-wheelers are likely to have all-new chassis as well as engines in the future. Speaking of which, the SP 125 has been in development from the last three years. HMSI also intends to roll out most of its BS-VI products before the Auto Expo 2020. HMSI unfortunately will not be attending the event this year and since most of its BS-VI two-wheelers will be out by then, the company doesn't have any new vehicles to show there. Recently, HMSI confirmed that it will start manufacturing its big bikes here and most of its products will have a fun-to-ride factor from hereon.