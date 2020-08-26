Honda CB Hornet 200R India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, specs of Apache, Pulsar rival!

Powering the Honda CB Hornet 200R is an air-cooled engine and the gearbox will most likely be a five-speed unit. The engine output is expected in the region of a little over 20hp to keep up with the competition. Here is what all to expect from Honda's upcoming Pulsar, Apache challenger!

Aug 26, 2020

Some may be thinking that Honda is a little late to the party! The CB Hornet 200R that is all set to be launched in India tomorrow will be rivaling against the likes of the TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 in the highly competitive naked 200cc streetfighter segment. A few days back, the company dropped a teaser of its upcoming 200cc bike and it looks heavily inspired by the CBF190R – the same moniker for which the company had filed a patent in India some time back. A few days back, we had reported that the bike in question will be the more powerful version of the CB Hornet 160R. Given the nomenclature that Honda used for the now-retired 160cc model, the latest offering in all certainty might be called the Honda CB Hornet 200R.

In terms of visuals, as seen in the teaser, the upcoming Honda CB Hornet 200R gets a sharp and aggressive design language along with an all-new bodywork. Upfront, the bike gets an all-LED headlamp that should offer good illumination in the dark. Then, there is a muscular fuel tank that lends the required character to the bike. Furthermore, if you look closely, you will find that the bike will come without a kick start option. The CB Hornet 200R will get premium-looking golden finished inverted forks upfront along with a rear monoshock.

Talking of the instrument cluster, the unit gets a negative LCD display and features a gear position indicator as well. Powering the motorcycle is an air-cooled engine and gearbox will most likely be a five-speed unit. The engine output is expected in the region of a little over 20hp to keep up with the competition. Talking of the expected price, the Honda CB Hornet 200R is expected to be launched in India at a price north of Rs 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom). More details to be out tomorrow, so keep watching this space for all the action.

