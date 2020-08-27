Honda CB Hornet 200R India launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

The all-new Honda CB Hornet 200R is set to be launched in India today. All thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V challenger will be launched through the company’s social media handles. A few days back, Honda had dropped a teaser video of the CB Hornet 200R that revealed some juicy details. The brand had filed a patent for the CBF190R in India a few months back and the upcoming CB Hornet 200R looks based on the same. The teaser video suggested that the bike will come with an all-LED headlamp upfront along with golden finished upside-down forks, all-digital instrument cluster with a negative LCD display and more. The highly competitive 200cc naked streetfighter segment had been lacking a Honda and hence, the company must be having really high hopes from this motorcycle. The Honda CB Hornet 200R is expected to be launched in India at a price slightly north of Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

