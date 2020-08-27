  1. Auto
Honda CB Hornet 200R India launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

Honda CB Hornet 200R India launch LIVE updates: Finally, a 200cc Honda naked streetfighter is set to be launched in India. Although it is a little late to the party, if the company prices it quite well, the bike can certainly turn out to be a threat to the likes of TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 in the segment. Catch the LIVE updates from the launch here.

The all-new Honda CB Hornet 200R is set to be launched in India today. All thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V challenger will be launched through the company’s social media handles. A few days back, Honda had dropped a teaser video of the CB Hornet 200R that revealed some juicy details. The brand had filed a patent for the CBF190R in India a few months back and the upcoming CB Hornet 200R looks based on the same. The teaser video suggested that the bike will come with an all-LED headlamp upfront along with golden finished upside-down forks, all-digital instrument cluster with a negative LCD display and more. The highly competitive 200cc naked streetfighter segment had been lacking a Honda and hence, the company must be having really high hopes from this motorcycle. The Honda CB Hornet 200R is expected to be launched in India at a price slightly north of Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom).

    The Honda CB Hornet 200R is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The motorcycle will primarily go up against the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar NS200, TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and also, the KTM 200 Duke in the segment.

