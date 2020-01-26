Honda BS6 two-wheelers cross 1 lakh sales: Why new Activa, SP125 are hits despite increased price!

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced that its BS 6 complaint two-wheelers have cumulatively crossed the 1 lakh unit sales mark. The company currently has three BS6 models on sale namely Activa 125 BS-VI, SP 125 and Activa 6G. Honda was the first two-wheeler manufacturer in India to unveil the first BS6 scooter with the Activa 125 BS6. A couple of weeks back, Honda launched the new Activa 6G in India with prices starting at Rs 63,912 (ex-showroom). Launched in two trims namely Standard and Deluxe, the new 2020 Honda Activa 6G is almost Rs 7,500 expensive when compared to the outgoing BS4 5G model.

The new 2020 Honda Activa 6G has bigger dimensions as it gets an increased wheelbase along with a longer seat and a higher ground clearance. Just like the Activa 125 BS6, the new Activa 6G also gets an ACG starter or silent start technology. As the name suggests, the said tech makes sure that there is no noise of the electric start and hence, all you hear is the sound of the engine when you start the vehicle. In all three BS6 models, Honda did not just update the engine to meet BS6 norms but also offered multiple interesting features and that is one of the reasons behind the selling prowess.

Commenting on the sales achievement, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that Honda is proud to lead BS-VI transition in two-wheeler industry almost 6 months ahead of the deadline. He added that the company's advanced technologies like eSP, many first-in-segment features like ACG starter motor and significant mileage-up have started #AQuietRevolution. He also said that giving more value to customers are Honda’s 6-year warranty package - a first in two-wheeler industry (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) along with attractive retail finance schemes with benefits up to Rs. 10,000 on Honda's BS-VI line-up. He concluded his statement by saying that the excitement will only grow as Honda’s BS-VI model line-up gets more robust and we move to 100% BS-VI production beginning February 2020.

