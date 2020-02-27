Honda BS6 bikes and scooters surpass 3 lakh sales mark: Company shifts to 100% BS6 production

The new Honda Activa 6G BS6 offers 10% better fuel efficiency while SP 125 offers 16% more. The company offers a 6-year warranty package with 3-years standard and 3-years extended warranty.

By:Published: February 27, 2020 10:41:46 AM

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. (HMSI) has announced that it has crossed 3 lakh+ BS-VI units in terms of sales. Honda’s BSVI model line-up now comprises of five models namely Activa 125 BS-VI, SP 125, Activa 6G, Dio BS-VI & Shine BS-VI. The company has also announced that all its four factories have moved to 100% BS-VI production with one month still remaining for BS-VI deadline. The latest vehicle to join the BS6 bandwagon is the new Activa 6G that gets some interesting features like silent start tech along with an engine kill switch and also an external fuel fill.

Commenting on this, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that Honda was the first two-wheeler manufacturer to lead the BS-VI transition almost 6 months ahead of the deadline. Over 3 lakh customers are now experiencing #AQuietRevolution led by Honda’s advanced technologies like eSP, many first-in-segment features like ACG starter motor and significant mileage-up. He added that during doubling this delight is Honda’s 6-year warranty package – another first in the two-wheeler industry (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty) and attractive retail finance schemes with benefits up to Rs. 10,000. He concluded his statement by saying that the coming weeks will see Honda’s BS-VI line-up get more robust with new introductions across segments.

Honda’s new BS6 engine gets Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology which integrates ACG Starter motor, reduced frictional losses with Programmed Fuel Injection(PGM-Fi). Honda first introduced PGM-Fi technology in 1982 and the company says that this tech has won the trust of over 55 million customers in the ASEAN region, and is now delighting customers in India. Adding more new value are the many first-in-segment features, significant mileage-up (10% up in Activa 6G to 16% mileage up in SP 125) and two-wheeler industry’s first 6-year warranty package.

