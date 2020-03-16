Honda BS6 bikes and scooters cross 5.5 lakh unit sales: First manufacturer to achieve this feat!

Honda currently has six BS6 two-wheelers in its line up namely Activa 125, SP 125, Activa 6G, Shine, Unicorn and Dio BS6.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has announced that it has sold over 5.5 lakh BS6 two-wheelers till date. With this, the company becomes the first one to achieve this feat in India. Honda currently has six BS6 two-wheelers in its line up namely Activa 125, SP 125, Activa 6G, Shine, Unicorn and Dio BS6. All BS6 compliant Honda bikes and scooters come with the company’s Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) technology in the engine that integrates ACG Starter motor, reduced frictional losses with Programmed Fuel Injection(PGM-Fi). After introducing PGM-Fi technology in 1982, Honda says that this tech has won the trust of over 55 million customers in the ASEAN region. Moreover, the company is claiming a 10% fuel efficiency increase for Activa 6G while for the SP 125, it is 16 percent.

Speaking on the occasion, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that the launch of six BS6 compliant bikes and scooters offering many segment-first features has provided Honda with great momentum to move ahead in the BS6 era. He added that with customers appreciating the brand’s BS6 product line along with additional benefits like 6-year warranty package (3 years standard + 3 years optional extended warranty), all Honda models have received a tremendous response, which in turn has helped Honda to become the first manufacturer crossing 5.5 lakh BS6 mark.

With the approaching BS6 deadline, most of the manufacturers have already started dispatching BS6 products to the dealerships. At the same time, there are still BS4 vehicles left at some outlets and hence, if you wish to purchase a brand new two-wheeler and save some cash, now is the right time to do so. Details of discounts on BS4 two-wheelers are listed in the link below.

