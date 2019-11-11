Exclusive: Upcoming Honda BS-VI two-wheelers to come with an optional six year warranty

Honda Motorcycles and Scooters India (HMSI) is readying to launch its new range of BS-VI motorcycles on November 14. The brand was the first one to launch a BS-VI scooter in India and will follow it up with the new Shine as well as few other motorcycles on the aforementioned date. Express Drives has exclusively learnt that all the future new models will come with an optional six year warranty.When we say optional, it will follow the same pattern as the Honda Activa BS-VI - three years standard and rest can be purchased for less than Rs 800.

The new Honda CB Shine SP BS-VI will be based on a new chassis and is longer, wider and taller than the BS-IV model. It also has a longer wheelbase. Moreover, it is likely Honda may switch to 17-inch alloy wheels. The design should be familiar to the BS-IV model as we have seen on the Activa 125s and the more recently launched Splendor i-Smart. Honda will continue with a semi-digital instrument console for the SP. However, there will also be an on-board diagnostics tool as well as a Fi indicator. Speaking of which, we expect around four sensors on the new Honda CB Shine SP. There may be no weight gain for the BS-VI version. The braking hardware remains the same - drums on both ends with an optional disc in the front, linked with CBS.

Honda will tinker with the engine cubic capacity. The leaked document also says that the engine will be a 124cc unit whereas the current BS-IV one has a 124.7cc motor. The engine could have a DOHC and will have fuel injection too. Power is up by 0.7hp, with the new CB Shine SP making 10.72hp. The torque will ideally stay at 10.30Nm. The CB Shine SP should continue with its 5-speed configuration. Efficiency should have gone up though we will have to wait for the official announcement on the same.

Expect a price hike in the region of Rs 7,000 over the BS-IV Shine SP (Rs 66,751), ex-showroom.