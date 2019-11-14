  1. Auto
  2. bike-news
  3. honda bs 6 two wheeler india launch live 2nd bs vi offering cb shine sp activa 6g

Honda BS-6 Two Wheeler India Launch Live: Honda set to launch its 2nd BS-6 offering today

Honda Second BS6 Two Wheeler Launch, Price, Specs Live Updates: Honda Motorcycle and Scooters India (HMSI) is going to launch its second BS-6 compliant two-wheeler in India today. Most likely, it is going to be the BS-6 compliant version of the CB Shine SP.

By: | Updated: November 14, 2019 7:31 am

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to launch its second BS-6 compliant offering today. The two-wheeler manufacturer hasn't revealed which product it is going to be introducing. However, we believe that it is going to be the BS-6 compliant version of the CB Shine SP. Prices of the upgraded CB Shine SP will be more than the current model. Expect it to be 10-15 per cent costlier. There is a slight possibility that Honda, instead of the BS-6 compliant CB Shine SP, might also launch the BS-6 Activa 6G today. The two-wheeler manufacturer had introduced the Activa 5G in India last year. We bring you Honda BS-6 two-wheeler launch in India live coverage straight from the event. Stay tuned!

Read More

Live Blog

Catch all the live updates of the Honda BS-6 Two-Wheeler launch right here!

Highlights

    Honda is all set to launch its second BS-6 compliant two-wheeler in India today. Though the two-wheeler manufacturer hasn't revealed the product that it is going to introduce, we believe that it is going to be the Bs-6 compliant version of the CB Shine SP.

    RELATED VIDEOS

    Next Stories
    1Updated BS-VI Honda CB Shine 125 SP India launch likely tomorrow: Expected price hike and more
    2Maruti Suzuki launches Winter Service Camp: Offers on parts and labour till December 20
    3DICV launches longest extended warranty for BSIV compliant trucks