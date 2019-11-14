Honda BS-6 Two Wheeler India Launch Live: Honda set to launch its 2nd BS-6 offering today

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is all set to launch its second BS-6 compliant offering today. The two-wheeler manufacturer hasn't revealed which product it is going to be introducing. However, we believe that it is going to be the BS-6 compliant version of the CB Shine SP. Prices of the upgraded CB Shine SP will be more than the current model. Expect it to be 10-15 per cent costlier. There is a slight possibility that Honda, instead of the BS-6 compliant CB Shine SP, might also launch the BS-6 Activa 6G today. The two-wheeler manufacturer had introduced the Activa 5G in India last year. We bring you Honda BS-6 two-wheeler launch in India live coverage straight from the event. Stay tuned!

Read More