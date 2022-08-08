Honda BigWing New Two-wheeler India Launch LIVE Updates: Check Price, Specs, Features, Images & more

New Honda BigWing Premium Two-wheeler India Launch LIVE Updates: Check out the price, specifications, features, images, mileage and all other details about Honda’s latest premium offering here.

2022 Honda BigWing New Premium Motorcycle / Scooter India Launch LIVE Updates: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s (HMSI) premium subsidiary Honda BigWing India will launch a new two-wheeler in the country today. While the company has not yet revealed any details about the upcoming offering, it’s likely to be the Honda Forza 350 maxi-scooter that’s sold abroad in many global markets.

Something new and #formidable is brewing at @BigWingIndia @honda2wheelerin! Stay tuned with us as we reveal exactly what it is! pic.twitter.com/jqTOIRS01V — Express Drives (@ExpressDrives) August 8, 2022

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

The Honda Forza 350 maxi-scooter received some minor updates in the international markets last year. Powering the global-spec Forza 350 is a 329.6cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, FI engine. This motor develops 28.8 bhp and 31 Nm of peak torque, paired with a CVT. Given the growing popularity of maxi-scooters in India, the Forza 350 might be the right fit to launch.

In terms of features, the Honda Forza 350 gets an all-LED headlamp, keyless ignition, charging socket, traction control system, a twin-pod cluster with MID, dual-channel ABS, etc. If it’s not the Forza 350, Honda might introduce a new affordable offering on the 350cc platform to directly take on the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 which was launched in India yesterday at a starting price of Rs 1.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

Stay Tuned for more LIVE updates straight from the launch event.

Live Updates