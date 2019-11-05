Honda to start manufacturing select big motorcycles in India: Five brand new models expected next year

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Limited has big plans for the Big Wing dealerships here. The brand intends to bring in five "fun models" in India within the next fiscal year. Currently, there are seven models that retail out of the Honda Big Wing dealerships in India. Speaking of which, there are dealerships in 23 cities and Honda aims to expand into more than 75 cities. Moreover, the existing seven products will have a fresh lease of life with a global model year update. These Honda motorcycles include the CBR1000RR Fireblade, CRF1100L Africa Twin, Fireblade SP, CB1000R, CB300R, CBR650R and Goldwing. It is likely that these will be joined by the Honda Rebel 500, Rebel 300 and others.

HMSI will also move towards manufacturing these motorcycles here. Currently, the motorcycles are brought in via the CBU route or have a CKD operation. The latter involves only five per cent localisation. Honda wants to adopt the 'Make in India' approach and this will allow them to price the motorcycles really aggressively. For example, Suzuki has been able to drop prices of the Hayabusa by more than Rs 3 lakh when they moved to manufacturing here.

At the ongoing EICMA 2019, Honda has showcased a couple of new models and it is likely that these might come to India. Given that in the press release, the company has persistently said that "fun" is the key element, expect something with a youthful character. On top of it, affordability plays an important role too and hence the motorcycles should appeal to a wider audience. Its existing range of motorcycles sold out of the regular showrooms too will get a revamp to suit a fun-to-ride character.

On November 14, HMSI is expected to launch its new range of BS-VI products here. The company holds the distinction of launching the first BS-VI product here with the Activa 125. We hear from a source that the new CB Shine SP as well as few other models are set to be unveiled. Expect a hike in prices.