Honda Aviator, Grazia removed from company website: Possible reasons listed

Honda Grazia and Aviator have disappeared from the company's official India website. Here we explain why!

By:Published: April 13, 2020 8:13:12 PM

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has removed its two scooters from its official website for India. After this, the company’s website is now left with just three scooter models namely Dio, Activa 6G and the Activa 125. Well, in such a case, one may naturally think that the company must have discontinued the said models from the Indian market. However, this is not the case. And we explain why we believe so! A few days back, Honda had announced that it has crossed 5.5 lakh unit sales of BS6 products. At the same time, the company also announced its BS6 product range till that time which included the Activa 125, SP 125, Activa 6G, Unicorn, Shine and Dio.

That said, the Aviator and Grazia have not been updated to meet the BS6 emission norms as of now. Due to this, the company is yet to begin the dealer dispatches and hence, the said models have been removed from the website for the time being. Expect the BS6 Honda Aviator and Grazia to be launched in India in the coming days, possibly once the lockdown lifts. Most of the company’s BS6 offerings like the Activa 6G and Activa 125 were introduced with significant updates and hence, those don’t come with just an environment friendlier engine.

All thanks to this, we can also expect to see the BS6 Honda Aviator and Grazia with some major changes. Talking of prices, expect these to carry a significant premium over the price of the outgoing BS4 models. All said and done, we are quite hopeful that none of the two aforementioned products will be axed permanently from the company’s product line up for India. And if the company is too optimistic with the two scooters, we might see some drastic updates along with a change in nomenclature as well. One such example is the Honda SP125.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel.

