Honda Africa Twin True Adventure Camp starts in India: Here’s what it is all about

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. has commenced its new initiative called ’Africa Twin True Adventure Camp’. In the first leg that took place in Delhi NCR, the camp witnessed the participation of total 20 riders who gathered at the campsite close to the Damdama Lake in Sohna, Haryana. In the camp, these riders were trained by Vijay Parmar, President of Himalayan Motorsports Association along with his team of experts. Honda states that the adventure camp activity will be expanded further to other cities in a phase-wise manner and will be making its way to Mumbai, Bangalore and Kochi soon.

Africa Twin True Adventure Camp is a combination of both theoretical and practical sessions wherein the riders brush up their basics and learn more about the advanced features of Dual Clutch Transmission (DCT), different modes of riding for different terrains and other off-road capacities of the Africa Twin motorcycle. Boosting up rider confidence, special sessions were also given to expose participants to other factors like humps, underground turns, gravel, pits and dirt tracks. Honda Africa twin gets power from a 999cc, twin-cylinder engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. The fuel-injected engine is good for shedding out respective power and torque outputs of 89hp and 93Nm. The bike gets a 18-litre fuel tank to support long-distance touring and tips the scales at 243 kg. The Africa Twin gets four riding modes namely Tour, Urban, Gravel and User.

Commenting on the new Honda Africa Twin Adventure Camp, Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said that the Africa Twin True Adventure Camp activity brings together the enthusiasts and the experts making riders experience more adventurous. The interactions between the community enhanced the learnings & skills to explore the full potential of this machine.

